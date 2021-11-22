Top 10 Care Chemicals Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast| MarketsandMarkets

New product launches is the key strategy adopted by the leading players in the care chemicals market. This strategy accounted for a share of 44% of all growth strategies between 2015 and 2016. The rising demand for care chemicals is due to its increased application in the personal care industry, especially for color cosmetics. Besides expanding in different regions, the companies have invested in increasing their production capacities, growing their distribution networks, and enhancing their R&D operations. Expansions and R&D each accounted for a share of 15% of all the growth strategies adopted by players in the care chemicals market between 2015 and 2016.

Clariant AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), and Sun Chemicals Corporation (U.S.) carried out the maximum number of strategic developments between 2015 and 2016. In November 2016, Clariant AG launched Vivsonic and Vivtroze, a highly effective UVB filter to be used in cosmetic ingredients. In May 2015, Clariant AG launched a natural Plantasens, a moisturizer which would help formulators in providing treatment for different skin types. With increasing preference for natural ingredients, the product will help strengthen the company’s skin care segment.

Sun Chemical Corporation (U.S.) is another active player in the care chemicals market. In October 2016, the company launched a new SunSHINE Mystic Black Pearlescent Pigment at in-cosmetics Latin America. The new pigment could be used to create bold formulations for lipsticks, mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and nail polish. This has helped the company to expand its product portfolio.

BASF SE (Germany) is focused on strengthening its foothold in the care chemicals market through facility expansions. In October 2016, the company announced the construction of a new plant for the production of Vitamin A in Ludwigshafen, Germany. This expansion will increase the total vitamin A production capacity by 1,500 metric tons. Vitamin A produced by BASF is widely used in the cosmetic industry. In October 2015, BASF announced to expand its waxes and emollients production capacity, by constructing a new plant at Shanghai, China. This will help the company cater to the rising demand of personal care and cosmetic products in Asia-Pacific.

