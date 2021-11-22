Textile Composites Market : North America and Asia-Pacific accounted for more than 76% share

CITY, Country, 2021-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Textile Composites Market by Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass, Aramid and Others), by Textile Type (Woven, Non-Woven), by Application (Electrical & Electronics, Wind, Sporting Goods, Marine, Construction and Others) & by Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, defines and segments the textile composites market with an analysis and forecast of the volumes and values of types such as carbon textile composites, glass textiles composites, and aramid textile composites, individually. Along with this, the volume & value of materials by applications such as electrical & electronics, wind energy, construction, sporting goods, marine, and others, are also covered.

The textile composite material market is estimated at USD 4,770.0 Million in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 6,597.0 Million by 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7%, between 2015 and 2020.

It also identifies the driving and restraining factors in the textiles composites market with an analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, and winning imperatives. The market is segmented and the volume & value have been forecasted on the basis of major regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Increased demand for PCBs from textile composites in the electronics market

The PCBs market in terms of value was over USD 60 Billion and is expected to grow at a good rate. The glass textile composites are used in PCBs. With increase in demand for PCB in electrical & electronics market, the demand of textile composites market also increased. In the PCBs market, the share of the U.S. dropped from 15% to 5%, and with 90% of PCBs now manufactured in the Asia-Pacific region.

Multilayer PCBs make up almost 50% of the market and are expected to grow at good rate for 8- to 16-layer boards, while rigid-flexible PCBs having 5% share in the market, are projected to grow the fastest, shows shift toward smaller and higher-performance electronic devices. This development pushes growth of PCBs in the electronics market for high-density interconnect (HDI) and flexible PCBs, with the latter being used in liquid crystal displays (LCDs) and touch screens. In the recent years the demand for glass textile composites increased in the Asia-Pacific region that helped to drive the market at the global level.

The use of carbon fiber and glass fiber textiles composites in prepreg form in the aerospace industry

Decrease in weight and increase in fuel efficiency have always been the foremost drivers of using glass textile composites and carbon textiles composite in prepreg form in the aerospace industry. In addition, carbon textile composites have high strength-to-weight capability in comparison with traditional aerospace materials, creating more efficient designs—structurally and aerodynamically. With the carbon-fiber textile composites design, there is more fatigue-tolerance in designs, resulting in bigger passenger windows and a lower cabin altitude in cruise than conventional jetliners. High performance fabrics offer increase strength, stiffness and temperature resistance hence used in applications such as ballistic armor protection, aerospace, rotor blades and high performance sporting goods. There has been a paradigm shift in aircraft design by Boeing and Airbus, with textile composites now being considered for primary structures. All wide-body airplanes designed by both the manufacturers are now based on the new paradigm. Glass textile composites are used in a variety of aerospace & defense applications in fuselage skins, floor panels, and fire walls to reduce the weight by 20% to 25%. Boeing and Airbus are both projecting multibillion dollar markets for new airplanes over the next 20 years, particularly in Asia-Pacific, which is expected to drive the textile composites market in the near future.

North America and Asia-Pacific accounted for more than 76% share in the textile composite market, in terms of volume, in 2014

Asia-Pacific is the prime consumer of textile composites, globally, followed by North America. North America and Asia-Pacific together accounted for more than 76% of the textile composites, in terms of volume, in 2014. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR and secure its leading market position by 2020, with increasing demand from electrical & electronics, wind energy, sporting goods, and construction markets. In North America, the use of textiles composites continues to increase in aerospace & defense and automotive industries to replace the other conventional textile composites that reduces the weight of the vehicles and increases their strength.

