EnSuite-Cloud ReVue Expands 2D Drawing Support for Collaboration

CATIA, Creo and SOLIDWORKS drawing data now supported.

Farmington Hills, MI, USA, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — CCE, a leading provider of advanced CAD interoperability solutions, announced that it has expanded support for 2D Drawing data to include formats like Creo and SOLIDWORKS in its flagship secure online meeting and design review software, EnSuite-Cloud ReVue.

Since its successful launch earlier in the year, EnSuite-Cloud ReVue has steadily been adding new CAD formats and latest versions to allow users greater flexibility when collaborating using 2D or 3D CAD data with their team or suppliers. Last month, EnSuite-Cloud ReVue was updated with support for CATIA V5 Drawing support in direct response to overwhelming feedback from its user base. With this latest release, CCE has expanded the support for 2D Drawing data by including Creo (*.drw) and SOLIDWORKS (*.SLDDRW) files. Users can now not only use latest versions of 3D CAD, but also open 2D Drawing data that still forms an important part of the design to manufacturing workflow.

“This has been a great year for us. It is clear that EnSuite-Cloud ReVue addressed a need in the marketplace for a secure online meeting solution that was focused on engineers and engineering design reviews. Screen-sharing apps like Zoom, Teams, Webex simply weren’t meant for handling complicated CAD product designs. Our customer base has always driven our product roadmap and this latest release is no different. We continue to add more formats and latest version support in direct response to what we hear from our users. We are happy to be finishing the year strong with some solid product updates that will make lives of our users easy as they continue to use EnSuite-Cloud ReVue for collaboration in a multi-CAD environment,” said Vinay Wagle, CCE’s V.P. Sales and Marketing.

EnSuite-Cloud ReVue supports latest versions all the major CAD formats, including CATIA V5, CATIA V6 (3DXML), NX, SOLIDWORKS, Inventor, Creo, Solid Edge among others. Besides allowing users to collaborate using 2D and 3D CAD data, users can also share engineering documentation via screen-share thanks to its multi-document support in the same collaboration session.

EnSuite-Cloud ReVue uses secure peer-to-peer technology for collaboration. Some of the key features that ensures total security of intellectual property include:

* Uses browser exclusively – No software installation or browser extensions required

* Data never leaves the user – No storing of proprietary design data on any server

* User is in control – Well-defined roles & privileges for participants for data protection

* User’s data is never out of sight – No data footprint left after collaboration

Some of the key benefits of using EnSuite-Cloud ReVue for secure online meetings for engineering collaboration over typical screen-sharing apps like Zoom, Teams and Webex include:

* Independent control of collaboration session without compromising intellectual property

* High-quality 3D rendering with zero loss of fidelity of viewable data

* Natural collaboration experience without any overhead for data or session preparation

* Ultra-low latency allowing for excellent response/refresh rates

* Low bandwidth usage allowing for easy sharing of large CAD models

* Screen-sharing option for non-CAD documents for richer collaboration

Since its general availability earlier this year, EnSuite-Cloud ReVue has received rave reviews from leading industry analysts in publications like Lifecycle Insights, Engineering.com, MCADCafe, Digital Engineering among others.

EnSuite-Cloud ReVue can be used for conducting engineering design reviews directly in the browser or access it from an active CAD session using ReVue LiveLink. ReVue LiveLink is available for major formats like SOLIDWORKS, Inventor, Solid Edge, SketchUp, 3D Max, Revit among others and is particularly useful for design reviews (conceptual design or engineering changes) where the CAD model needs to be edited and the results updated in real-time with participants in the collaboration session.

All new users can get a 15-day free trial for an Organizer license to evaluate the product. Users can visit the EnSuite-Cloud ReVue page for additional product and pricing information or to start their 15-day free trial.

About CCE:

Incorporated in Michigan, CCE has more than 30 years of CAD/CAM/CAE software development experience, as well as an extensive background in related services. Since 1989, CCE’s focus on CAD technology & application development has spearheaded its mission to deliver customers value through innovative, disciplined, and communications-focused technology products and services. CCE has offices located in Farmington Hills, Michigan and Fort Lee, New Jersey. For more information on CCE’s products and services, visit www.cadcam-e.com.

