Award-winning architecture firm Preston gives back to GA with 2021 Christmas Cup sponsorship

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — One of the top architecture and interior design firms in our community has decided to give some cheers and love to the residents of Atlanta, Georgia by agreeing to become one of the principal sponsors of the widely popular soccer fundraiser 2021 Father Christmas Cup scheduled on December 11 at the Atlanta Silverbacks Park.

Preston located at South Terraces Building 115 Perimeter Center Place, Suite 1000 Atlanta GA, 30346 is one of the principal sponsors of this year’s edition of the Father Christmas Cup.

Composed of some of the top developers in the country and a portfolio in 40 states, Preston wants to offer its gratitude to the community by supporting the Father Christmas Cup which seeks to provide some cheers to some families who lost their loved ones this year. What makes the company successful for the past 20 years is its trademark of providing exceptional service and quality documentation on its works. More than the money, the company is focused on making sure its clients are happy with its work. To learn more about the company just visit its official website at https://www.theprestonpartnership.com/.