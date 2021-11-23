Voss Gallery at SCOPE Art Show in Miami Beach 2021

MIAMI BEACH, FL, USA, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Voss Gallery is participating in the 20th Anniversary Edition of SCOPE Art Show in Miami Beach, November 30 – December 5, 2021. For its inaugural fair debut (Booth #E013), the gallery is featuring 13 figurative paintings by The Tracy Piper and over 15 spray can sculptures and functional artworks by Gale Hart.

As a women-owned gallery, highlighting work by two female-identifying artists on an international stage among 140 exhibitors is monumental. When only *37% of gallery-represented artists are female, Voss Gallery’s presence represents a progressive curation that encourages collectors to invest in women in the arts.

The Tracy Piper and Gale Hart are at the forefront of the New Contemporary, a genre that stands as a critical contribution to both global politics and local community engagement, leading the charge of a cultural shift in the art market. Piper’s illustrative work at SCOPE disrupts social constructs by focusing on inclusivity and representation of women from a female perspective, continuing the artist’s legacy of art activism. Hart’s latest work merges her technical mastery of sculpture and contortionist’s command of industrial materials with a Pop Art palette of contemporary street symbology to examine identity, impermanence, shapeshifting and myth-making in American culture.

SCOPE opens with a Platinum First View on Tuesday, November 30th, 12-4PM followed by a VIP & Press Preview, 4-8PM. General Admission is December 1-5th, 11AM-8PM. An “Art World Mother” panel discussion with The Tracy Piper will be hosted by the fair’s executive director and CFO, Kelley Ndoye on Saturday, Dec. 4th, 1-2PM. Additional programming and ticket information is available on SCOPE’s website.

“There have been female artists since the dawn of time, but let’s not kid ourselves on the deep cultural bias and gender divide that continues to command the art market. Art has always been at the forefront of commentary and change in society. By featuring women, or any underrepresented artist, we advance a new narrative for future generations. The mere act of having a seat at the table sets an example for what comes next.”—The Tracy Piper

“It’s time to prop up bad girl artists, bad boys have dominated for far too long.”—Gale Hart

—

THE TRACY PIPER (b. Oakland, CA, 1987) is a female-identifying, contemporary painter and art activist. Best known for her vibrant portraits and figurative acrylic paintings, Piper’s illustrative work tackles social constructs in an abstract-realist style. She has shown at SCOPE and SELECT in Miami, FL; stARTup Art Fair in San Francisco and Los Angeles, CA; SCOPE New York, NY; and exhibits internationally. In 2017 Tracy competed on the GSNTV show “Skin Wars: Fresh Paint” and emerged victorious! Most recently, Tracy completed six murals in the Bay Area to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement and promote community safety during COVID-19. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Illustration from California College of the Arts and is represented by Voss Gallery.

Self-taught artist GALE HART (b. Lansing, Michigan, 1956) has established an energetic 40-year career experimenting with new techniques and materials often incorporating sarcasm and humor in her work to exaggerate the absurd. Hart’s work serves as a vehicle for her witty and critical eye on the social issues of contemporary life in American culture over the past half-century. She has shown at Context Miami, FL; Context New York, NY; The Los Angeles Art Show, CA; and Art Aspen, CO; and exhibits nationally. Since 2012, Gale has received three public art commissions for the city of Sacramento, CA and recently completed a major commission for the city of Elk Grove, CA.

VOSS GALLERY is a women-owned art gallery in San Francisco’s Mission District established in 2019 by Ashley L. Voss. The gallery features a dynamic exhibition program of solo and thematically organized group shows and socially-conscious projects to benefit the greater community. New exhibitions are presented every three to four weeks and are curated with an emphasis on New Contemporary work by emerging and mid-career artists.