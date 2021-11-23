Discern Science International, Inc. (Discern Science) Joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program

San Jose, CA, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Discern Science today announced it has joined the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program where it will bring its’ detection technology solutions to support the rollout of smart cities and spaces via the Qualcomm® IoT Services Suite.

Discern Science is collaborating with Innominds and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to develop a new AVATAR® small form factor platform for delivering its deception detection interviews anywhere in the world. Discern Science will support Qualcomm Technologies’ leading IoT ecosystem in adopting smart solutions for needs across verticals including governments, airlines, enterprises, security, and law enforcement sectors.

Innominds is a specialist full-cycle product engineering services company with a track record of developing production-ready platforms powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ IoT solutions. Innominds will collaborate with Discern Science and Qualcomm Technologies to support businesses and entities looking to adopt smart, intelligent, and safe contactless technology solutions. These new solutions are expected to drive transformational initiatives for threat/deception detection using technologies including specialized sensors, AI, ML, XR, and 5G delivering highly reliable and low latency results for mission-critical decisions.

“We are delighted to be part of the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program and to have Qualcomm Technologies leading global ecosystem pave the way for the adoption of IoT solutions,” said Sailesh Saxena, CEO of Discern Science.

“Innominds has been an invaluable development partner to integrate Qualcomm Technologies advanced IoT platforms and 5G connectivity technology for the development of our new platform. This will allow us to create cost-effective, simple-to-adopt solutions that were never before available,” Mr. Saxena added.

Sanjeet Pandit, Senior Director, Business Development and Global Head of Smart Cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., said, “We are pleased to have Discern Science join the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program ecosystem of more than 400 members, where they will support the opportunity of smart cities and spaces with their AVATAR® appliance solution, powered by Qualcomm Technologies IoT technology.”

Raj Ganti, President, at Innominds said, “Working with Discern Science enables Innominds to bring together leading-edge device engineering, breakthrough software product engineering, cloud applications, and AI-driven data engineering to power the threat detection, zero trust solutions of the future.” Mr. Ganti further added, “The collaboration will ensure we drive innovations in edge appliances, deep learning/ML, and cloud that are simple, smart, and cost-effective to demonstrate our ability to engineer solutions for a secure enterprise. It also reflects our expertise in applying Qualcomm Technologies’ mobile and wireless solutions, with emerging technologies like IoT and 5G that power the ‘Digital Next’ initiatives of global companies in the Industry 4.0 landscape.”

About Discern Science International, Inc.

Discern Science was formed in 2018 to commercialize technology developed by its founders over 20 years and was proven to be effective in projects for various security agencies in the U.S., Canada, and the E.U. The mission of Discern Science is to revolutionize the enterprise zero trust security solutions landscape. Discern Science edge and AI platforms are beginning to play an important role in the enterprise threat detection landscape.

About Innominds

Innominds is an AI-first, platform-led digital transformation and full-cycle software product engineering services company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the digital next initiatives of global enterprises and software product companies with integrated expertise in devices and embedded engineering, software apps and product engineering, cloud, analytics, DevOps, data, security, and quality engineering.