RideBoom India Brings its Fastest-Growing Service, RB Bike, into its Everyday Multitask App

Delhi, India , 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — The new RideBoom India Bike scooter experience in the RideBoom app is tested first in tri-city Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula before it will be going to launch in Delhi.

RideBoom India which is still a bootstrap company under its founder control is gained huge support not only from the users but drivers also.

The demand for bike and scooter drivers was declined because of the covid health and safety reasons but according to the RideBoom market research now the drivers are back on road, and they are very keen to join a company like RideBoom where they can find a better opportunity and secure their future.

RideBoom founder Mr. Malhi who is Indian born Australian and now looking after the RideBoom platform and staying in India says that it’s a wonderful platform for the drivers to earn and learn more about where they can make their customers.

Why RideBoom RB Bike

On-demand ride-hailing bike service without any hidden charges or surge price.

Price transparency is the other great feature in the RideBoom app you will get charged what you see in the app and no peak times charge.

Safety & tracking all motorbike taxi drivers are trained and have gone through criminal background checks. RideBoom also has real-time tracking for all rides.

Female empowerment with gender selection feature for women drivers to come forward and join RideBoom to earn more.

“As a multitasking RideBoom app, we believe that this app will unlock the most value for our customers they will get the most pocket-friendly bike and scooter service for their daily use”

RideBoom’s mission is to provide the most affordable and pocket-friendly service with women’s safety.

RideBoom is always appreciated for the feedback given by the daily users after each ride they can give the rating and feedback against each ride.

RideBoom is going to launch its app in the major Indian cities in the coming months. We are so glad to say that we are receiving many emails and calls from all over Indian cities and states from the drivers and customers to launch RideBoom.

To know more about RideBoom please visit www.rideboom.com/india

Let’s RideBoom Today. https://youtu.be/VDyvY3scUqU