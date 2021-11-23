Teejac Sports Provides Stylish and Durable Personalised Rugby Kits

London, UK, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Your rugby team deserves the best gear to play to their full potential. You want to have durable yet fashionable clothing to proudly win your team the game. Therefore, you need to get some personalised sports kits for rugby players from Teejac, and here is what you can expect from their rugby kits.

High-Quality Jerseys

Shirts are a great way to show that you are a team. Since rugby players will be wearing these shirts on the field, they need to be high-quality and durable. These shirts should not be flimsy or easy to tear. The shirt should also last quite some time before it needs replacement, which is exactly what we offer with our rugby jerseys.

Teejac makes sure that the jerseys fit almost all players perfectly. As a rugby kit supplier, they know that the jerseys fit players correctly. They should fit comfortably, yet be slightly loose enough so that the players can move freely to play. Being able to freely move helps ensure the team will not be distracted on the field.

Moreover, they make sure that the jersey is the right weight for the players. They make sure that their jerseys are light. Heavy jerseys can literally weigh down rugby players, and the weight can increase when it rains on the field.

Excellent Shorts

Part of the personalised rugby kits is great shorts for rugby players. Rugby shorts should be polyester because they can easily wick away any sweat from the players. These shorts are tough and durable, making them great for contact sports. Moreover, the shorts do not stretch that much, making them good for scrummaging and tackling.

The shorts can have a string in the waistband to allow players to tighten or loosen their shorts as needed. The other shorts have already elasticized waistbands to keep the shorts from falling or hiking too high. You can choose which one you want for your players based on their preferences.

Fantastic Socks

Not only do socks protect your feet while you play, but they also protect part of your legs. Rugby involves a lot of tackling and scrummaging, which means your calves are bound to get hit or on the ground. High rugby socks add a layer of protection to prevent scrapes while the team plays.

Teejac offers socks that feature a multi-purpose design, offering lots of support and comfort for the players. The socks have a rosso flat toe seam and it is finely knit, which adds to the overall comfort of the socks. It also allows the skin to breathe because of the micro mesh venting.

It has elastic turnovers to keep the socks high and the players can wear them over or under the knee. That way, the team will not have to pull up their socks regularly. Plus, Teejac socks can improve the player’s stability. The elasticated support keeps the shin and ankle in place.

Teejac cares about the player’s comfort and performance when they are on the field. That is why they created these rugby kits to help them. You can check out their full rugby kit options by checking out teejac.com. —