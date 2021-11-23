HOTT Homes Real Estate and Property Management Donates To Claremont AYSO

California, USA, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Real Estate Team Overcomes a Global Pandemic to continue to find a way to give back to the community. On November 20, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Padua Soccer Park, HOTT Homes Real Estate and Property Management will be donating a substantial amount to give more kids the opportunity to play soccer in Claremont through the good work that the American Soccer Youth Organization, Region 3 does for the community.

This year HOTT Homes is on a mission to raise $10,000 for Claremont AYSO! In 2019, Claremont AYSO started a program to collect soccer equipment from the community to donate to local soccer players in need of equipment so they can play soccer.

Whether it’s providing soccer cleats for those who are struggling through the Kick It Again initiative to providing league fees through the scholarship programs kids can play soccer. Claremont AYSO leads the way in restoring physical activity into children’s lives.

As a non-profit, Claremont AYSO depends on Sponsorships and Donations to continue its leading-edge service to get kids back to play. HOTT Homes proudly donates a portion of their income from real estate sales to AYSO to help them continue serving the needs of those who most need it in the community!

Not only will they benefit from award-winning service, but one can be rest assured a very worthy cause will benefit as well!

Over the last two decades of helping thousands of families sell their home and/or buy another, they have met some wonderful, loving, caring people. So those who are considering a move, HOTT Homes will do their very best in helping them buy or sell the place they call home.

About HOTT Homes Real Estate and Property Management