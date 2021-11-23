Goldstab Organics launches new PVC foam boards

Mumbai, India, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Goldstab Organics has released its new offering for Indian audiences; foam boards. Foam Board is one of the fastest-growing applications of PVC. It is rapidly replacing traditional materials like plywood and saving millions of trees.

On this occasion, Rajeev Mehendale, founder and CEO of Goldstab Organics, had a few words to say, “ The PVC foam boards by Goldstab Organics are products with excellent technical properties that meet the most demanding economic and ecological requirements.”

The PVC foam boards are usually used for construction, furniture, apparatus engineering, worktops, siding and exhibition stands, doors, interior trimmings of railway carriages and airplanes, etc. and also find application for window frames and guarantees better efficiency and performance.

You can find out all the required information about Foam Boards here.

About Goldstab: Goldstab Organics Pvt. Ltd. (formerly known as Kalpataru Organics Pvt. Ltd.) was founded in 1997 by two dynamic entrepreneurs with a vision to create a world-class company serving the polymer industry with high-quality products and superior service to the customers. The small start-up has blossomed into a large, professionally-managed organization.