FSL provides quality bakery ingredients

Sweet Bakery

Our professionally crafted ingredients range from chocolate and fruit inclusions to tasteful fruit preparations which are designed to transform your bakery ingredients product from bland to grand. Let us help you take your Arabic sweets, Danish pastries, brownies, cakes, doughnuts and muffins to a higher level with our egg-powder solutions, specialized butter and vegetable fat solutions.

Our world-class lab facilitates in Dubai allowing us to assist our customers with new product development and cost-reduction formulations with fast turn-around times.

Bread & Buns

FSL offers an entire basket of bespoke ingredients solutions for customers who wish to create buns and rolls which outshine their competitors. Our cutting-edge lab is specially designed to supply you with Customized Bakery Improvers, Solutions for Texturizing and Shelf-Life improvement. Our team of skilled professionals work with customers to co-develop recipes, fast-track the NPD process and fine-tune product modifications.

We also offer a range of gluten-free solutions and Freezer-to-Oven / Par-Baked Frozen solutions to align with the trend towards convenient products. Whether it is mixed, concentrates or conditioners, FSL has everything a quality conscious bakery ingredients supplier-customer needs.

Croissants

FSL sources the best-specialized butter and essential bakery ingredients for the production of croissants with the finest flavour and texture.

Our technology specialists design unique products for laminated doughs which can increase volume and reduce the tearing of straight and frozen doughs while our creative specialists and food scientists work around the clock to assist our customers with product improvement and troubleshooting exercises.

We also offer Freezer-to-Oven / Par-Baked Frozen solutions to align with the convenience trend and consumer demand for fresh products.

