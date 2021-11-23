Beacon Review Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type II Compliance Audit for Its Operational Environment

Boston, Massachusetts, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Beacon Review, provider of Risk Adjustment Services and Analytics announced today that it has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II Audit examination relevant to Security, Availability, and Confidentiality.

For the SOC 2 compliance audit, Beacon Review engaged an independent third-party auditing firm. The thorough audit and examination of Beacon Review Software and Services was conducted in accordance with standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) conducted over a period of 90 days and found no deviations from applicable Trust Services Criteria and the controls to meet the criteria.

The SOC 2 reporting framework, created by AICPA, sets benchmarks for managing user data. They are based on five Trust Services Criteria – privacy, confidentiality, security, availability, and processing integrity. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance ensures current and future Beacon Review clients that they have the proper security, privacy and compliance controls in place to protect and manage its users’ data.

Audit reports are available upon request.

“Our company is committed to providing superior services to our clients utilizing a secured environment and validated processes.”

– Mark Khayter, CIO of Beacon Review

About Beacon Review

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Beacon Review, LLC offers Risk Adjustment solutions that enable prospective and retrospective review of patient medical records to identify missing or invalid diagnoses. Our unique provider messaging system, “Beacon Alerts”, helps healthcare organizations improve documentation and clinical coding at the point of care in order to receive accurate reimbursement for managing their patients’ medical conditions.