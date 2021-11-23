Cosmetics Industry Is Augmenting The Growth Of Aluminium Potassium Sulphate Market

Aluminium potassium sulphate is an important chemical compound used across various industries. Aluminium potassium sulphate, also known as potash alum or alum meal is naturally obtained from mining and the purification of kalinite and alunite minerals. It also can be obtained through a chemical process known as hydrometallurgy.

Aluminium potassium sulphate has the ability to constrict the body tissues and retract blood flow. This characteristic know as astringency, makes potash alum a key ingredient in a variety of products. Aluminium potassium sulphate is largely used in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and food and beverage industry.

Key Takeaways from the Aluminium Potassium Sulphate Market Report

Asia Pacific will remain the largest aluminium potassium sulphate market

China and India are two of the leading exporters of aluminium potassium sulphate

The extensive use of aluminium potassium sulphate in pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries has led to immense growth of the market

It is widely used to purify water and its ability to act as a mordant for the permanent adherence of dye to fabrics and fibers makes it applicable in the paper and chemical industry

Potential health impact of aluminium potassium sulphate continues to limit adoption

The Covid-19 pandemic affected various sectors but a huge loss hasn’t been reported in the potash alum market due to its use in pharmaceutical companies and agriculture. The market is expected to bounce back with a forecast of steady growth from here on.

Aluminium Potassium Sulphate Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the aluminium potassium sulphate market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by form and, end-use, and key region.

Form Powder

Crystal End-use Water Purification

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Food & Beverage

Paper

Textile

Agriculture

Others

Key Country-wise Inclusions

