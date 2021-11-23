Human Prion Disease Diagnostics Market Players Rely on Digital Solutions to Drive their Research Initiatives

Fact.MR’s latest study analyses the growth trajectory of the Electroencephalography market. Human prion diseases (transmissible spongiform encephalopathies, TSEs) are rare, progressive, and fatal neurogenerative diseases caused by the aggregation of misfolded prion protein in neuronal tissue. Because they pose a high risk of transmission, these diseases are under active surveillance in several countries.

Thanks to ongoing technological advancements in the healthcare sector, medical professionals are able to develop solutions that facilitate the early diagnosis of such diseases. Considering this, Fact.MR has projected the global human prion diseases diagnostics market to expand at a steady pace over the forecast period 2021-2031.

As per the article titled “Infectious Diseases of Poverty” published by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), types of these diseases include Kuru, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinker syndrome, and fatal familial insomnia.

The article states that currently there are no specific therapeutic and prophylactic interventions available for the treatment of human prion diseases. Steady progress in the field of clinical diagnostics and soaring concerns pertaining to causes, symptoms, and types of human prior diseases will create conducive environment for the expansion of the market.

Several government organizations are providing research and development aids to facilitate the development of treatment options and diagnosis for prion diseases. This is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market players in the forthcoming years.

As per Fact.MR, China is expected to emerge as an attractive pocket in the global Electroencephalographys market. Increasing adoption of technologically advanced and digital solutions in the healthcare sector is expected to fuel sales of Electroencephalography solutions in China.

“Government-backed investment in research of diagnostic methods and drug development in various countries is anticipated to drive the human prion diseases diagnostics market. Besides this, awareness programs launched by non-profit organizations in emerging economies will continue fueling the demand for Electroencephalographys over the assessment period,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Electroencephalographys Market Survey

Demand for Electroencephalographys is projected to rise in the U.S. owing to the presence of robust healthcare infrastructure.

Rising awareness regarding health and wellness and initiatives launched by non-profit to educate common men about types and symptoms of the disease will drive sales in India and China.

The U.K. is projected to continue exhibiting high demand for Electroencephalographys. Growth in the market will be steered by digitization of medical procedures and diagnostics.

Expansion of healthcare sector will support growth in Japan.

Growth Drivers:

Advancements in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) procedures and equipment are anticipated to fuel sales of Electroencephalography solutions.

Expansion of the life science sector in emerging economies will continue propelling demand for Electroencephalographys.

Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the global Electroencephalography market are actively investing in research and development to develop accurate and easily accessible prion disease diagnostic solutions. Besides this, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are expected to assist market players in solidifying growth prospects over the forecast period.

For instance, Bio-rad Laboratories has launched its Western Blot Sample Testing for the diagnosis of various human prion diseases. Similarly, Novartis AG and its team of researchers have started combining expertise and cutting-edge technology to develop effective prion disease diagnostic solutions. The products will be ready to be launched in the market soon.

Key Players in the Electroencephalography Market Include:

PrioSense Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott Diagnostics, Inc.

Gradipore Inc.

Prionics AG

Prion Development Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Novartis AG

Covance, Inc.

Gene Thera, Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Electroencephalography Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the Electroencephalography market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global Electroencephalography market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Technology:

Electroencephalography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Cerebrospinal Fluid Examination

Computed Tomography

Tonsil Biopsy

Brain Biopsy

Blood Tests

Neurological Examinations

Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Electroencephalography Market Report

The report offers insight into Electroencephalography market demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for Electroencephalography market between 2021 and 2031

Electroencephalography market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Electroencephalography market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

