Demand For Epoxy Hardeners Is Anticipated To Expand At A CAGR Of 6.05% From 2021 To 2031

Electricals & electronics account for a majority of the epoxy hardener market share. Marine, power, and aerospace industries would remain as key market segments that need to be focused on, as there has been significant increase in demand from these industry. Furthermore, the growing electronics industry, backed by increasing demand for PCBs and ICs, has also resulted in significant rise in the demand for epoxy adhesives. Epoxy 3D flooring is being increasingly utilized in shopping centers, lobbies, workplaces, homes, and attics. This increasing popularity of 3D epoxy flooring is set to create numerous market opportunities for the epoxy hardener market.

An exhaustive study by Fact.MR concludes that, the global epoxy hardener market will progress at a steady CAGR of 6% throughout the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from Global Epoxy Hardener Market Study

Polyamide-based epoxy hardeners are estimated to account for one-fourth of the market revenue share by 2020 end, but are expected to lose 200 BPS in their market share by 2030.

The special epoxy hardeners segment is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period, to be valued at US$ 1.5 Bn by 2030 end.

The largest share is contributed by the liquid form of epoxy hardeners. This segment is expected to represent around US$ 2.5 Bn of the market in 2020.

The paints & coatings segment in the epoxy hardener market is estimated to account for 28.5% of the market revenue share by 2020 end, and is expected to gain 70 BPS in its market share by 2030.

By industry, the largest share is contributed by electricals & electronics in the epoxy hardener market. This is expected to represent US$ 566 Mn of the market in 2020.

The North America epoxy hardener market is expected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 5% through 2030.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected most industries around the world. Major end-use industries of epoxy hardeners, such as construction and consumers electronics have been affected too, which has adversely affected the demand for epoxy hardeners.

Key Segments Covered

Product Group Polyamide Epoxy Hardeners Amino Amine Epoxy Hardeners Aliphatic Amine Epoxy Hardeners Cycloaliphatic Amine Epoxy Hardeners Aromatic Amines Epoxy Hardeners Phenalkamine Epoxy Hardeners Anhydride Epoxy Hardeners

Type Special Epoxy Hardeners Slow Epoxy Hardeners Medium Epoxy Hardeners Fast Epoxy Hardeners

Form Liquid Epoxy Hardeners Solvent-based Epoxy Hardeners Waterborne Epoxy Hardeners Solid Epoxy Hardeners

Application Epoxy Hardeners for Composites Epoxy Hardeners for Adhesives Epoxy Hardeners for Paints & Coatings Epoxy Hardeners for Other Applications

End Use Industry Epoxy Hardeners for Construction Epoxy Hardeners for Electrical and Electronics Epoxy Hardeners for Power Epoxy Hardeners for Transportation Epoxy Hardeners for Marine Industry Epoxy Hardeners for Aircraft Epoxy Hardeners for Decoration Epoxy Hardeners for Furniture Epoxy Hardeners for Other End Use Industries



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Epoxy Hardener Market

• Canada Epoxy Hardener Market Sale

• Germany Epoxy Hardener Market Production

• UK Epoxy Hardener Market Industry

• France Epoxy Hardener Market

• Spain Epoxy Hardener Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Epoxy Hardener Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Epoxy Hardener Market Intelligence

• India Epoxy Hardener Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Epoxy Hardener Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Epoxy Hardener Market Scenario

• Brazil Epoxy Hardener Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Epoxy Hardener Market Sales Intelligence

