Demand From Thermal Power Plants Is High, And This Trend Will Continue Through 2030

The coal handling system market is expected to remain on a steady growth path throughout the period of assessment, according to a new Fact.MR study. The demand for coal handling system continues to remain influenced by increasing coal mining operations worldwide. In addition, surging use of coal in thermal power plants and coal-fired plants remain instrumental in driving worldwide sales of coal handling system.

Analysis of Fact.MR reveals that the demand for coal handling system is likely to translate into a significant sales volume surpassing 4,500 units by end of the year of assessment, projected to expand at a volume CAGR of 3.6 % during the 2018-2028 timeline

.Demand for coal handling system continues will remain driven by increasing adoption in coal-fired power plants. The report envisages that the sales volume of coal handling system is estimated to expand at stellar pace across the Asia Pacific in the forthcoming years. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is likely to retain its status quo as the most lucrative market for coal handling system and manufacturers can expect momentous opportunities from the emerging economies in this region during the assessment period.

Coal Handling System Market Segmentation by Category

Application Coal Mines

Others

Sea Ports

Thermal Power Plants Region APEJ

CIS and Russia

Europe

Japan

Latin America

MEA

North America Product Conveyors

Feeders

Others

Reclaimers

Ship Loaders & Unloaders

Stackers

Stackers cum Reclaimers

Wagon Tripplers & Wagon Loaders

