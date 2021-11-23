Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market | MarketsandMarkets

The global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market is projected to reach USD 83.0 billion by 2030, from USD 27.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.9%.

Upcoming safety mandates and increasing focus on sophisticated driving assistance features would spur the growth of ADAS solutions. Increasing focus on active safety systems and car assessment programs would drive the demand for ECUs in modern vehicles.

Opportunity: Emergence of autonomous vehicles

The introduction of autonomous vehicles is expected to transform commuting. ADAS technologies have significantly reduced the complexity of driving, with features such as lane monitoring, emergency braking, stability controls, and others. Autonomous vehicles rely on advanced technologies and systems such as LiDAR, radar, ultrasonic sensors, and high-definition cameras to collect data. This data is analyzed by an onboard smart autonomous driving system to maneuver the vehicle safely. Tesla, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, and Waymo plan to launch fully autonomous vehicles in the coming years. In March 2018, Nissan announced plans to deploy ProPILOT in 20 models by 2022. The increasing focus on autonomous driving systems would enable OEMs to incorporate more cruise control features and advanced safety systems for semi-autonomous vehicles.

Top Players:

Robert Bosch (Germany) Continental AG (Germany) ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Denso (Japan) Aptiv (UK) Valeo (France) Hyundai Mobis (South Korea) Veoneer (Sweden) Magna International (Canada)

Startups:

Luminar Technologies (US) ADASKY (Israel) Bright Way Vision (Israel) TriEye LTD (Israel)

The North American region has been studied for the US, Canada, and Mexico. The ADAS market in the region is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the higher penetration of ADAS features in most vehicles here. North American OEMs such as Ford Motors Co., General Motors Co., and Fiat-Chrysler Automotive, along with established European and Asian OEMs such as Toyota (Japan), Nissan (Japan), Honda (Japan), Hyundai/Kia (South Korea), BMW (Germany), and Volkswagen (Germany) offer ADAS features in vehicles. The automotive industry, largely dominated by the US, is one of the most advanced. The US is considered one of the most lucrative markets for ADAS, as it has always been an innovation hub for global automakers. The country houses domestic OEMs such as General Motors and Ford as well as foreign automakers such as FCA Group, Volkswagen, Toyota, and Nissan. These OEMs invest heavily in megatrends, such as connected mobility and autonomous vehicles. Major automakers in the US offer ADAS as the standard in most vehicles. According to the NHTSA, 12 OEMs already mandated AEB in 75% of their new passenger car vehicles for the period September 1, 2018, through August 31, 2019. Just 2 years ago, penetration was only 30%. More active initiatives by OEMs would further increase the demand for AEB systems in the country.

ADAS Market and Key Application: