Packaged Milkshakes Market Growth Factors, Trends and Forecast Report to 2025

The Packaged Milkshakes Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global packaged milkshakes market size is expected to register a revenue of USD 365.0 Million by 2025 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Increasing health consciousness and awareness regarding the health benefits of milkshake among the young population is expected to drive market growth. Milkshake is a high source of protein, minerals, and other nutritional ingredients, thereby expected to boost the product demand in the next few years.

On the basis of packaging material, the paper material led the market and accounted for over 37.0%, in 2018. Low cost of paper packaging and rising demand for tetra packaging among consumers have fueled the segment growth. On the other hand, the glass material is projected to have considerable growth over the forecast period. Glass material is non-toxic which helps to keep milkshake healthy and safe along with transparency for a longer time is expected to drive the segment growth.

Among flavors, chocolate flavor accounted for the largest market share of over 39.0%, in 2018. Health benefits associated with chocolate milkshake has gained traction among the young population. On the other hand, the vanilla milkshake is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Asia Pacific dominated the packaged milkshake market and held a share of 32.0% of the total revenue. In this region, China is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of more than 6.0% over the forecast period. The existence of leading manufacturers along with attractive advertisement has led the regional market growth. The Middle East and Africa are estimated to register the fastest growth rate owing to a humid and hot climate along with the growth of the corporate sector in Dubai.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Packaged Milkshakes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

