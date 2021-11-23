FlexClip Video Editor Black Friday Deal – Buy One Year Get One Year Free for Business Plan

FlexClip is holding its unmissable Black Friday sale, offering 2 years business plan subscription for the price of only one!

HONG KONG, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — FlexClip, an easy online video editor developed by PearlMountain, unleashed a big Black Friday promotion, offering customers the most valuable price of the year to its business plan. Now customers can enjoy the best price at $239.88 to get 2 years subscription to the FlexClip business plan, originally priced at $359.88 per year.

It’s the first time that FlexClip joins the shopping frenzy season. This special sale will be a 2-week promotion from November 22 to December 6, 2021. Every new customer can grab this time-limited offer on a promotion page during this period: https://www.flexclip.com/special-offer/blackfriday.html

FlexClip Video Editor is committed to making video creation accessible to everyone. It allows users of any skill level to create professional-looking videos with clips, audio, images, titles, filters, transitions, animations, and special effects in minutes. Social media marketers, businessmen, marketing professionals, educators, and even individuals now can save up to 67% discount to get the FlexClip business plan with all below premium features:

– All video templates for marketing, promotion, social media, and holiday included.

– All helpful tools: slideshow maker, movie maker, GIF maker, and screen recorder included.

– All elements and resources: text styles, animations, transitions, filters, stickers and overlays included.

– Unlimited use of stock media assets: 1M Storyblocks video clips, royalty-free music, 3M Unsplash stock images.

– Unlimited projects and unlimited video downloads.

– High-quality video exports (HD 1080p) and no FlexClip branding on final videos.

– Add custom watermarks of a logo or image.

– Up to 100GB cloud space.

– All future updates included.

FlexClip Black Friday Offer is Perfect for:

– Marketers to create viral marketing videos for upcoming holiday campaigns.

– Influencers to make videos for YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, etc.

– Companies and businessmen to create professional product demos, video ads, explainers, and tutorials.

– Studios or agencies to create high-quality videos for clients.

– Bloggers or website owners to create video content.

– Teachers and trainers to record live classes and make educational videos.

– Individuals to create videos for special moments like Weddings, Birthdays, Christmas, etc.

Looking for a video editor to create promotion videos, marketing videos, social media videos, educational videos, and holiday videos with ease? Take advantage of this Black Friday offer to get FlexClip’s Business Package at a jaw-dropping price before it expires on December 6.

Pricing and Availability

FlexClip’s business annual plan was originally priced at $359.88 per year. By grabbing this Black Friday deal, customers can get 2 years subscription to this package at only $239.88 by visiting https://www.flexclip.com/special-offer/blackfriday.html , saving up to $480 in total!

###

About FlexClip

FlexClip is a browser-based video maker platform developed by PearlMountain Limited, providing one-stop video services that can help novice users and professionals make tutorials, video trailers, explainer videos, presentations, and social media videos with ease. FlexClip is used and loved by millions of people around the globe. Connect with FlexClip on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

Media Contact

PearlMountain

CEO Lin Xiao

Email: info@flexclip.com