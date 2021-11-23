Returnable Packaging Market Size and Revenue Forecast by Regions 2027

Felton, California , USA, Nov 23 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Returnable Packaging market report offers the latest industry trends, technological alteration and forecast data. A deep-dive view of Returnable Packaging industry based on its size, growth, development plans, and opportunities is offered by this report. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, Returnable Packaging barriers, and feasibility study are the vital aspects evaluated in this report.

The global returnable packaging market size is projected to account for USD 46.5 billion by 2027. The market is estimated to grow at 5.4% CAGR over the forecast duration. Growing demand for durable, sustainable and sturdy packaging solutions to transport semi-finished and finished goods is attributing to the growth of the market. Further, the rise in international trade has positively affected the growth of reusable packaging.

Returnable transport packaging (RTP) includes durable and robust products like crates, drums & barrels, dunnage, pallets and IBCs. Unlike expendable packaging, reusable packaging is sustainable and doesn’t generate packaging waste.

Owing to the increasing awareness about environment safety, end-use industries are increasingly adopting for sustainable packaging. Government regulation about packaging waste is the other key factor leading to the rise in the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions.

Plastic-based returnable packaging dominated the market with over 63.0% share in 2019. Further, this segment is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast duration owing to its durability, resistance to rough handling and solvent resistance properties. However, the metal segment is projected to witness the highest growth owing to its higher sustainability feature.

Owing to the rapid industrialization in emerging countries, there has been increased in international trade, which is anticipated to propel the returnable packaging market growth over the forecast duration. In addition, expansion in the e-commerce and pharmaceuticals industries is projected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market players over the next few years.

