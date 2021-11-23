Unified Endpoint Management Market Competitive Landscape Report to 2027

Felton, California , USA, Nov 23 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Unified endpoint management (UEM) market report offers the latest industry trends, technological alteration and forecast data. A deep-dive view of Unified endpoint management (UEM) industry based on its size, growth, development plans, and opportunities is offered by this report. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, Unified endpoint management (UEM) barriers, and feasibility study are the vital aspects evaluated in this report.

The global unified endpoint management (UEM) market size is anticipated to touch USD 23.98 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to register more than 32.0% CAGR over the forecast years. The increasing popularity of trends such as Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD), Choose Your Own Device (CYOD) and IoT is predicted to drive the market growth. These trends have led to the rise in the number of devices, as a result, need to efficiently manage these devices has increased. UEM helps in managing various devices through a central endpoint, thereby, gaining its popularity.

In the past few years, digitalization has made radical changes in the way business function. Owing to the increase in the hybrid device environment, organizations are increasingly focusing on updating their existing infrastructure, which in turn, is driving the adoption of unified endpoint management solutions. Further, large enterprises have increased their spending on IT solutions, which is estimated to positively affect market growth.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has further supplemented the demand for UEM solution as a large number of organizations have allowed their employees to work from home. In remote working, organizations find it challenging to manage the different devices and ensure effective collaboration. UEM, on the other hand, helps in centrally manage different devices and ensure effortless collaboration, thereby, gaining traction.

Telecom & IT sector is dominated the unified endpoint management market in 2019 owing to the complexity of IT infrastructure and increasing spending by companies to effectively manage their complex infrastructure and resources. The healthcare segment is anticipated to register the maximum growth owing to adoption of wearable devices and cloud-based solutions.

