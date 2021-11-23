Gas Mixtures Market (Covid-19 update) Demand, Growth, Challenges, Analysis and Forecast| MarketsandMarkets Study

The report “Gas Mixtures Market by Mixture Type (O2, N2, Co2, AR, H2, and Specialty Gas), End-Use Industry (Chemical, Medical & Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Electronics), Storage & Distribution Mode (Tonnage, Merchant Liquid), & Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, the gas mixtures market size is estimated to grow from USD 28.20 Billion in 2015 to USD 36.76 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 5.44%. Factors such as increasing demand for electronic products and growing demand from the healthcare sector drive the gas mixtures market. However, high equipment costs and intricate manufacturing processes act as a restraint for the market. Growth of the chemical industry in the developing and under-developed regions provides an opportunity to the gas mixtures market to grow even further.

Metal manufacturing & fabrication to gain maximum traction during the forecast period.

The metal manufacturing & fabrication segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry in the next five years. Furthermore, due to the growth of the metal fabrication industry, gas mixtures such as oxygen mixtures, carbon dioxide mixtures, and hydrogen mixtures are extensively used to enhance the arc characteristics or facilitate metal transfer in gas metal arc welding. The gas mixtures market is also projected to witness growth in the medical & healthcare, food & beverage, and chemicals sectors, during the forecast period.

Oxygen gas mixtures to play a key role in the gas mixtures market.

The report defines and segments the global gas mixtures market on the basis of mixtures, end-use industries, manufacturing process, storage, distribution, and transportation, and region along with providing an in-depth analysis and market size estimations. The hydrogen gas mixtures is estimated to contribute the largest market share whereas, oxygen mixtures, at the highest CAGR, will play a key role in changing the gas mixtures landscape during the forecast period.

Merchant liquid distribution contributes maximum market share.

The merchant liquid distribution mode is projected to account for the largest market share in the gas mixtures market. Verticals such as tonnage distribution and cylinder & packaged distribution will be key growing distribution modes during the forecast period. The report also covers the geographic markets of gas mixtures. North America is estimated to have the largest market share, while Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2015 to 2020. The major vendors in the gas mixtures market include Linde Ag (Germany), Praxair Inc. (U.S.), Air Liquide S.A. (France), Airgas Inc.(U.S.) , Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.), and Iwatani Corporation (Japan).

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the gas mixtures market such as drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products and services, key strategies, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, joint ventures, and recent developments associated with the gas mixtures market.

