Latest Trends in Mist Eliminators Market

CITY, Country, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The global mist eliminators market size is projected to grow from USD 953 million in 2020 to USD 1,159 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast year. The global mist eliminators market has been witnessing consistent growth due to the increasing concern for environmental pollution, growing prevalence of airborne diseases, growth of the manufacturing sector, and enforcement of environmental laws and regulations. The rise in the demand for mist eliminators from the oil & gas, power generation, chemical, and desalination industries is expected to drive the mist eliminators market globally. The demand for mist eliminators is witnessing steady growth in these industries. Stringent environmental regulations focused on controlling toxic emissions from coal-fired power plants, oil & gas, and chemical industries are further expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The mist eliminators market is dominated by large players, such as Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), CECO Environmental Corp.(US), Munters Group AB (Sweden), Koch-Glitsch LP (US), and DuPont de Nemours, Inc.(US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as expansions, and acquisitions, and agreements, to enhance their market footprint and improve their product portfolios.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=166253000

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant decline in demand for mist eliminators across the globe, owing to which, the company such as Sulzer Ltd. has started aggressive marketing of the product along with the development of new technology to mitigate the impact and to expand its client base.

Most of the North American and European countries, especially the US, Italy, Spain, the UK, France, and Germany, are severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension of operations in several manufacturing sectors has resulted in a decline in demand for the mist eliminators. Moreover, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand from the industrial sector had declined sharply in the Q-1 and Q-2 2020. This impact was further intensified with the declining oil & gas prices and the massive gap between supply and demand. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the growing demand from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries supports to offset the marginal decline in demand caused due to slowdown in the manufacturing sector across the globe.

Do an Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=166253000

Other companies have initiated the following developments:

In June 2020, CECO Environmental acquired UK-based Environmental Integrated Solutions Limited, which offers clean air products and technologies such as odor control, VOC abatement, and other air pollution control solutions.

In August 2019, Koch-Glitsch had acquired Julius Montz GmbH (Germany), which was involved in structured packings and trays and process systems business.

In October 2019, Sullair, LLC had announced the expansion of the main manufacturing facility based in Michigan City, US. The company is investing USD 30 million to build an 80,000 sq.ft. manufacturing facility, a canopied storage building, and other processing areas.

Know More @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mist-eliminator-market.asp