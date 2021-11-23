Expansions and New Product Developments are the Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players to Grow in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Expansions and new product developments are the key strategies adopted by major players in the thermally conductive plastics market. These strategies accounted for a share of 70.0% of the total growth strategies adopted by market players between 2012 and 2016. Celanese Corporation (U.S.), a leading player in the market, adopted new product developments as its primary growth strategy. The companies operating in the thermally conductive plastics market have also adopted agreements & collaborations and mergers & acquisitions to expand their regional presence. These strategies accounted for a share of 30.0% of the total growth strategies adopted by the market players between 2012 and 2016. New product launches accounted for a share of 25.0% of the total growth strategies adopted by the market players, as companies launched various new products to meet the growing demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics (TCPs) from customers across the globe.

Companies, such as Celanese Corporation (U.S.), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), and PolyOne Corporation (U.S.) have adopted strategies, such as new product developments, agreements, investments, and expansions to serve customers efficiently and increase their market shares.

Companies, such as Celanese Corporation (U.S.), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), PolyOne Corporation (U.S.), SABIC group (Saudi Arabia), RTP Company (U.S.), Covestro AG (Germany), E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), and BASF SE (Germany) have been profiled in this report. These companies have adopted both, organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as investments, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements & collaborations, and new product developments to strengthen their positions in the thermally conductive plastics market.

Royal DSM N.V. accounted for a market share of 12.5% in 2015. It provides TCPs under its materials business segment. The company is expanding its market presence through agreements and expansions. For instance, in 2015, the company signed a distribution agreement with Nexeo Solutions (U.S.), Resinex (Belgium), and Ter Plastics Polymer Group (Germany) to provide advanced solutions to its customers in the EMEA region. The company established first polymerization plant in Augusta, which manufactures medium viscous grades of Akulon and Novamid polyamide 6 polymers used in electrical & electronics, automotive, and consumer goods industries.

Celanese Corporation is a major player operating in the market with a wide range of TCPs products. The company accounted for a share of 21.1% of the market in 2015. The company has developed a strong client base by expanding its distribution network to better serve its customers and offer customized products in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company provides TCPs through its advanced engineering materials segment, which generated a revenue of 39.1% in 2015. The company is focusing on strengthening its position in the market by undertaking inorganic strategies. In October 2014, it acquired Cool Polymers Inc. (U.S.), which accelerated Celanese Corporation’s growth in the conductive polymers market through Cool Polymers’ strong product portfolio and technical capabilities.