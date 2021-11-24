Tokyo, Japan, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — After gaining tremendous success, it is our immense pleasure to invite you to participate in the “3rd Edition of International Conference on Traditional Medicine, Ethnomedicine and Natural Therapies” which will be held during May 18-19, 2022 at Tokyo, Japan.

The conference proceedings will be focused on the theme “Leveraging Advancements and Navigating Future of Traditional Medicine.”

The COVID-19 pandemic shook the world, and particularly our congress model. In light of these unforeseen circumstances, our scientific committee of Traditional Medicine 2022 has chosen to hold the event in a hybrid style.

In the third edition of the global summit, we have tried to maintain the usual lines of scientific discussion on Traditional Medicine, Ethnomedicine and Natural therapies together with some breakthroughs accounting for new technological and scientific trends related to the aforementioned field and new societal demands and challenges. It is the hot spot for connecting Natural therapy experts, Traditional medicine practitioners, ethnomedicine professionals, botanists, plant science professionals, nutritionists, academicians, scientists, researchers, industry leaders and investors, global policymakers, and philanthropic funders.

Contact Email: https://traditionalmedicineconference.com/

Phone: 1 (702) 988-2320

Dates: May 18 -19, 2022

Venue: Tokyo, Japan

Website: https://traditionalmedicineconference.com/

