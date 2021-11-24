Online booking for Kutch Rann Utsav tour Packages

Gujarat, India, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Rann Utsav is one of the most popular festivals. Rann Utsav also known as Rann of Kutch Festival or Kutch Utsav. This year Rann Utsavis officially celebrating dates from 1st November 2021 to 20th February 2022 and the tent city set the edge of white Rann in Kutch region, Gujarat, India. The thrilling festival offers you all-inclusive Rann Utsav packages which start from pickup accommodation, transportation, delicious local cuisine, full moon night landscape view, sightseeing tour to white Rann, black Hill for spectacular views with sunset and also Bhuj City, here you can enjoy historical places, some places now converted into museum, Handicrafts products made by local artists, temple, archery, Bicycle, spa centre, meditation hall with daily morning yoga classes, conference hall, apart from that the festival also give chance tourist to adventures zone. The Rann desert island as a rare combination the desert and ocean life in such proximity.

It is a unique desert carnival which was prioritised in 2005 by TCGL by putting on international tourism in Gujarat. The mesmerising beauty of nature and charm of the culture’s are perfect combination, you can see in this festival. Gujarat is well known across the world of its culture and tradition festivals. The brimming profusion of nature’s beauty, culture and tradition, superfluity of colour and celebrations, cornucopia of joy and beauty all together reflect the magnificent of the Kaleidoscopic Kutch. In the Rann Utsav carnival of music, dance, nature beauty of white Rann and much more then that when visit under the full moon, Kutch Rann Utsav is the shimmering landscape that gives the enchanting moments of this fest, like as heaven on earth during this festival. Rann Utsav celebrate in the Dhordo village, this district famous for its various culture and traditional shopping.

