PBIVizEdit Allows Users to Create Custom Power BI Visuals with No Expiry Date at Low Costs

PBIVizEdit is now offering unlimited use for all visuals created on its platform with a cost-effective subscription plan. Microsoft Power BI Custom Visuals are vital for presenting high-impact illustrations. Individuals and teams can now take the help of PBIVizEdit to create these visuals for lifelong use!

Hyderabad, India,2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — The Power BI custom visualizations gallery hosted by PBIVizEdit contains a range of chart options for clients to choose from. Subscribed clients can take the help of these gallery visuals to create and design charts for their specific business needs. People can also use the service for free to source some visuals that come with a 3-month expiry. But for paid subscribers, the visuals are free for life and can be used across unlimited reports.

A spokesperson from PBIVizEdit said, “We want to help freelancers, individual users, and business executives find cost-effective and flexible solutions for Power BI visualization. Our existing plans offer a wide range of editing options, enabling clients to develop custom visuals with ease.”

The company offers three main plans:

• Paying $4.99 per download of a visual for unlimited use, with two visual editors

• Paying $6.99 a month to create as many visuals as needed for unlimited use, with ten visual editors

• Paying $9.99 per user each month to create as many visuals as required for unlimited use, with fifty visual editors

Clients can also contact the company for custom packages to suit their needs.

About the Company

PBIVizEdit is a company that helps people generate, download, and use custom power BI visuals by using the unique features on its platform. It hosts a gallery of illustrations such as an Inset Chart, a Lipstick Column, a Dual Axis Scatter Chart, and many more. Users can also use the custom features to create unique visuals for their needs. The company offers a convenient and cost-effective solution for everyone looking for visualization services.

Contact Details:

PBIVizEdit

Hyderabad, India – 500045

support@pbivizedit.com

https://pbivizedit.com/