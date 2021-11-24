7 Tips When Sending Ceramic Pieces for Repair or Restoration

London, UK, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — As much they’re valuable, ceramics are fragile pieces. There’s no room for carelessness if you’re sending one to a porcelain restoration business for repair or restoration. Here are seven tips to keep your ceramics secure or prevent it from getting further damaged while in transit.

Buy a corrugated cardboard box. Are you shipping something to a china restoration specialist? Use a brand-new and sturdy box to enclose your ceramic piece into. Choose the right size: too small and your piece won’t fit; too big and there’ll be too much extra space to fill.

Carefully wrap the ceramic piece. Pack each ceramic piece with bubble wrap. If you’re sending more than one piece, wrap them individually and put them in the box in such a way that they won’t collide with one another (meaning, there shouldn’t be an extra space between them). If you need to layer them, make sure to put styrofoam in between.

Pack with no space to spare. To make sure there’s no room for movement inside the box, use cushioning materials on all sides and put bubble wraps, solid pieces of styrofoam, or wadded plastic grocery bags in all empty spaces.

Gather fragments together. If the item that you’re shipping includes ceramic fragments, you have to gather them in one tissue paper, handkerchief, or kitchen towel and wrap it in a bubble wrap. You can also add a label on the wrap to indicate that it holds fragments, then put it in the box together with the main ceramic piece.

Properly seal your box. Any item that you’ll send to a china restoration studio should be sent in a box of the right size. But apart from the size per se, the quality of the packing tape that you’ll use also matters. Enclose the sealed box in a larger box (that you also have to seal) as an extra layer of protection.

Label the box and include other pertinent details. Putting labels such as “Fragile” or “Do not stack” is also recommended. Along with these instructional stickers, you also have to include other important details (e.g. Return postage, the address of the restoration studio, your name, and contact details).

Choose a credible courier. To make sure that your ceramics will be handled with care, you also have to be wise in choosing your courier. All your efforts to protect your piece while in transit will be forfeited if the very courier staff that will be handling your item is not careful. If you can, choose a logistics business that’s known to specialise in shipping fragile valuables like ceramics.

Packing and shipping your ceramics is one thing. Having it repaired or restored by a reputable specialist is another. If you’re looking for the best china and porcelain restoration experts in North Essex, Emma Bradshaw Ceramic Restorations is here to give your ceramics the TLC it needs.

In operation since 1994, they can deal with a wide array of ceramics, using only the best restoration tools. They approach each repair individually, carefully understanding the piece to prevent further deterioration and to preserve its original appeal. Learn more about them at http://www.emmabradshaw.com.

For enquries, get in touch with them at 01799 542447, 07742 499748, or info@emmabradshaw.com.