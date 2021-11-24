How To Choose The Best Shape And Color of Jute Rug For Your Space

London, UK, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Durable, environmentally friendly, and incredibly appealing, boasting an aesthetic that synthetic-made rugs lack. These are just some of the reasons why jute rugs have become steadily popular among homeowners. But as they’re available in different colours, shapes, and styles, it can be perplexing to choose the best one for your space. Here are five tips to help you find the perfect jute rug for you.

Know that the shape depends on where you’re placing the rug. Jute rugs can be rectangular, oval, or circular in shape. When deciding which rug shape to buy, keep in mind the rug’s placement. If it’s under a dining table, you have to get a rug with the same shape as your table. If you’re putting it in places where the floor area is small, a rectangular rug won’t make your space look too cramped. If you want to showcase your flooring, try an oval or round rug.

Get the right rug size. Size is just as important as shape. This is why you always have to measure the area first, together with the furniture where your rug will be placed near. Too big a rug can overwhelm a room; if it’s on the other side of the spectrum, it can look dwarfed. If you’re placing the rug under a piece of furniture, make sure that there’s plenty of space in your rug to fit the furniture.

Make sure that the colours complement your space’s interior design. Products made from jute (e.g. jute baskets and rugs) add a natural look to your home. However, it doesn’t mean that you’re only limited to its natural off-white to brown colour. Today, they can also feature in hues and tones. Whether you want to stay classy or add some perkiness to your space, make sure to choose a rug colour combination that complements the overall look of your space.

Don’t be afraid to choose patterned rugs. Jute rugs are also available in different patterns. Again, it’s a matter of personal preference and matching your space’s already existing interior design theme. If you’re looking for a rug to add to a soon-to-be renovated room, you also have to consider the overall aesthetic look that you’re aiming to achieve. You can also choose to layer your rugs to add some more character to your space.

Think long-term. While aesthetics play a huge role in choosing jute rugs for your space, you also have to consider your lifestyle. If your space is a busy one and has high foot traffic, make sure that the rug you’re buying is of premium quality to minimise shedding. Also, don’t forget to think about jute rug maintenance. If you have pets or kids, you have to be immediate in dealing with stains or spills to preserve your rug’s aesthetics and durability.

