Plasterfix Australia Delivers Professional Plaster Solutions for Home and Business

Alexandria, NSW, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Plasterfix Australia has increasingly become the go-to plastering services company for businesses and homeowners who are looking for a professional and perfect finish.

Plasterfix is anchored by the skills of master craftsman Pedro Pires, who has been honing the craft of plastering for 30 years. He learnt from his father, who passed down the traditional, old-world plastering skills, and they have since been used to give many buildings stunning and intricate finishes.

The company now extends its plastering services to clients across Sydney, Tamarama, Darling Point, Woolwich, Centennial Park, Bellevue Hill, Double Bay, Vaucluse, Mosman, Dover Heights and Rose Bay.

Carrying on the family trade, Pedro has continually updated his skills and now leads a qualified professional team of plasterers, with each trained in the latest techniques. Their services extend to suspended ceilings, strata services, ornate plasterwork, and acoustic soundproofing and insulation.

Their teams also offer advice and expert results for plaster repair, including surface damage, water damage, cracks and vermicular repair for walls and ceilings, as well as sourcing and restoration of original and heritage plaster products.

When it comes to plastering services, Plasterfix Australia is highly adept at tackling strata plaster. A real estate property manager or strata manager frequently looks after a portfolio of tenanted homes and buildings, so when plaster is damaged, or building occupants are displeased, a speedy response is required.

With long-term relationships with some of the largest strata management companies in Sydney, Plasterfix Australia is a supplier that they can rely on.

“We can deliver an all-in-one service, no matter how big or small the job is,” a company official said. “We handle the entire process holistically and conveniently, giving you back the time you’d otherwise spend managing the repair job.”

To discover more about their plastering services, visit their website, https://plasterfix.com/. To book an appointment or to discuss matters further, contact 0418474115.