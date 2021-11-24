Global Pulse Flour Market Is Slated To Expand At Around 10% CAGR From 2021-2031

Heightened demand for flour variants from the food industry across the globe will give traction to the pulse flour market, making it a hub of profitable growth during the forecast period. Fact.MR in its newest research report opines that the global pulse flour market is projected to accelerate at a stupendous CAGR of over 10% during forecast period 2019 – 2026 which is double the growth rate of global flour market. Owing to the growing demand for pulse flour for household as well as industrial applications, the market is anticipated to witness robust growth, making the landscape highly competitive. Pulse crops such as lentils, beans, peas and chickpeas are a great source of amino acids and plant based proteins. They are also being incorporated to increase the health attributes of gluten-free products. On this backdrop, demand for pulse flour is expected to soar exponentially and is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 15 Bn during forecast period 2019 – 2026.

Manufacturers are actively focusing on development of processes that allow preservation of the nutrient density of pulse flour used in food items. Furthermore, manufacturers are adopting advanced technologies that help boosting commercial capacity for value-added pulse flour without compromising on quality. Consumption of pulse flour in several processed food categories including instant noodle, pasta, extruded snacks and breakfast cereals, have increased its demand in the recent years.

Key Takeaways of the Global Pulse flour Market

Chickpea type pulse flour accounts for one third market share and is expected to show high growth in pulse flour market during period of forecast, due to increased demand from bakery and confectionary industry.

Animal feed application of pulse flour is a major contributor to the global pulse flour consumption and is projected to grow by more than double over period of forecast, owing to its increased demand in animal feed industry.

Pulse flour market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan holds more than one third of the market share. Moreover, increasing consumer base of Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the global average.

Together North America and Latin America pulse flour market is expected to hold more than one fourth of the market share in terms of value and projected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

Food chain services is the rapidly growing distribution channel for pulse flour across the globe which and is projected to grow double during forecast period.

Bakery and confectionary applications of pulse flour hold more than one third market share and are projected to grow 2X during forecast period.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Chickpea Pulse Flour Lentil Pulse Flour Pea Pulse Flour Lignin Pulse Flour Bean Pulse Flour Other Pulse Flour

Application Pulse Flour for Bakery and Confectionery Pulse Flour for Extruded Products Pulse Flour for Beverages Pulse Flour for Animal Feed Pulse Flour for Dairy Products Pulse Flour for Other Applications

Distribution Channel Pulse Flour Sales via Food Chain Services Pulse Flour Sales via Modern Trade Pulse Flour Sales via Convenience Stores Pulse Flour Sales via Departmental Stores Pulse Flour Sales via Online Stores Pulse Flour Sales via Other Distribution Channels



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Pulse Flour Market

• Canada Pulse Flour Market Sale

• Germany Pulse Flour Market Production

• UK Pulse Flour Market Industry

• France Calcium Silicate Boards Market

• Spain Pulse Flour Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Pulse Flour Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Pulse Flour Market Intelligence

• India Pulse Flour Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Pulse Flour Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Pulse Flour Market Scenario

• Brazil Pulse Flour Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Pulse Flour Market Sales Intelligence

