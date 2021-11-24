With An Expanding Consumer Base Shifting To A Healthy Lifestyle, Grapefruit Oil Market Is Presumed To Discover More Opportunities In Weight Loss Therapy

The global grapefruit oil market is forecasted to demonstrate a moderate CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 as per the latest research report released by Fact.MR. The report estimates that the revenue from the global grapefruit oil market will reach US$ 378.7 Mn in the year 2022.

Grapefruit is also known by its scientific name Citrus Racemosa and Citrus Maxima. Although its origin is not clear, some accounts show that grapefruit was first bred in Jamaica. The name grapefruit come from the fact that the fruit looks like a cluster of grapes hanging on a tree. Grapefruit oil is extracted from the peel, and not from its pulp or flesh, through the process of compression.

Grapefruit oil has a number of widespread benefits, due to which the market of grapefruit oil is gaining traction all over the world. One of the most popular uses of grapefruit oil is in the area of weight management, where it is used as a suppressant of appetite. Grapefruit oil is rich in Vitamin C, due to which it helps in strengthening the immune system of the body. Grapefruit oil also acts as an antidepressant, and helps to maintain the digestive system of the body and also aids in the body metabolism.

Europe is the most attractive market for grapefruit oil. This is the case because Europe is mainly considered as one of the most developed regions of the world with high income levels. Also, there is a strong industrial demand for grapefruit oil and other natural oils in the European market because of the presence of large number of food-based industries in the region. Also, the market for organic oils is relatively developed in the Europe region due to the huge public demand for such kind of organic products.

Key takeaways from the global grapefruit oil market

The organic segment is slated to exhibit a moderate CAGR growth during the forecast period of 2017-2022. Organic segment is estimated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share of the source type segment by the year 2017. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the concentrates segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 89.8 Mn in 2017. This segment is poised to exhibit a moderate CAGR growth during the forecast period. Fact.MR forecasts the aromatherapy segment to reach a value of US$ 71.2 Mn in 2022. This segment is slated to account for nearly one-fifth of the total revenue share of the application segment by the end of the year 2017. This segment is expected to lose some market share by the end of the forecast period in the year 2022. As per the Fact.MR research report, franchise outlets segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fifth of the total revenue share of the distribution channel segment by the year 2017. The largest share is contributed by Europe region in franchise outlets market As far as the competitive landscape of the global grapefruit oil market is concerned, the major players are Bontoux S.A.S, Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., Fischer S/A – Com. Ind. e Agricultura (Citrosuco Paulista SA), Symrise AG, do Terra International, Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd, Citromax Flavors, Inc. (Citromax S.A.C.I.), Young Living Essential Oils LC:, Citrus Oleo and Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

Global Grapefruit Oil Market Landscape: Competition Tracking

With the flavor of grapefruit rapidly popularizing among consumers worldwide, the demand for grapefruit oil has already reached a tipping point. However, the past couple of years have been witnessing scarce availability of grapefruit oil, consequently followed by the mounting price.

Leading grapefruit oil producers competing in the global grapefruit oil market landscape are struggling with this demand-supply imbalance, triggering innovations in their existing product portfolio.

With an objective to capitalize on the strong demand for grapefruit oil despite the high price point, the US-based Global Essence – a leading premium quality essential oils supplier, has introduced an extensive range of naturally sourced replacers of grapefruit oil.

These replacers enable formulators to continue incorporating the properties of grapefruit oil without being impacted by dwindling grapefruit oil supplies.

Other companies profiled in the global grapefruit oil market report include

Citromax Flavors Inc. (Citromax S.A.C.I.)

Fischer S/A – Com. Ind. e Agricultura (Citrosuco Paulista SA)

Bontoux S.A.S

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd

Citrus Oleo

Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd

Young Living Essential Oils LC:

Symrise AG

do Terra International

Mountain Rose Herbs Inc.

Sustainable extraction of essential oils will remain the key strategy among a majority of players participating in the global grapefruit oil market space, in an effort to appeal to a larger consumer mass and comply with the regulatory standards.

Some aromatherapy players and perfumeries are also patenting their brand new innovations in grapefruit oil formulations

Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Grapefruit Oil Market

• Canada Grapefruit Oil Market Sale

• Germany Grapefruit Oil Market Production

• UK Grapefruit Oil Market Industry

• France Grapefruit Oil Market

• Spain Grapefruit Oil Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Grapefruit Oil Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Grapefruit Oil Market Intelligence

• India Grapefruit Oil Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Grapefruit Oil Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Grapefruit Oil Market Scenario

• Brazil Grapefruit Oil Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Grapefruit Oil Market Sales Intelligence

