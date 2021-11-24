5 Reasons Why Your Air Conditioner Is Not Cooling Your House

London, UK, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to air conditioning Newbury, there are a lot of things that can go wrong. If your AC is not working, then the fix is easy. You just need to call in a professional who fixes air conditioning in Newbury. However, if it can be turned on but is no longer capable of cooling your home, there are a few things you need to check first.

You need to check the air filter

One of the common reasons as to why your air conditioning unit is not cooling your home is because of a dirty air filter or a clogged air filter. Typically, if you suspect that the room is not cooling, check your air filter. Is there a decent amount of dirt on it? Then, make sure to change it.

The thermostat is set to “Fan”

On another note, there are some mistakes that we tend to overlook. Your air conditioning system has several thermostat setting options to choose from. If it’s not cooling your room, check the fan settings. Keep in mind that “Cool” is different from “Fan.” You need to set it to “Cool” for it to actually cool your home. If the problem persists, be sure to call in a professional.

There are clogged coils

Your air conditioning Newbury may also not cool your home as a result of clogged coils. These need regular maintenance. If the coils are clogged, it will not cool your home. Check to see if there’s anything blocking it, such as debris or shrubs, and remove them.

The evaporator coil is frozen

If your evaporator coil is frozen, you can expect your air conditioning in Newbury to not work. To fix this, simply turn off your AC system and run it on “Fan” until your evaporator coil becomes unfrozen.

The heat pump has been damaged

Another possible reason why your air conditioning Newbury is not cooling your home is that the heat pump has been damaged. A heat pump is somewhat similar to your AC system. The only difference is that a heat pump has several components that allow it to heat, as well as cool, your home. It works the same as your AC’s condenser device.

To fix this, you need to check the thermostat settings, check if there’s a need to change the air filters, including the condenser unit. Oftentimes, you’ll be able to narrow down what’s wrong with your AC by going through the checklist mentioned above. However, if you’ve gone through the list and your air conditioning system is still not working, it’s best to call in the help of a professional.

