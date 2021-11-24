Need To Meet Nutritional Demand By Sportspersons Leads To A Rise In The Demand For Sports Drinks Market

Delivering targeted nutrition to perform various sports activities, sports nutrition in form of powders, bars, drinks have been popular among athletes and sportspeople. However, nowadays, sports nutrition extends far beyond sportspeople and is also gaining popularity among people moving towards a healthy lifestyle including mass building, weight management. Manufacturers of sports nutrition products are focusing on the new and specialized ingredients that can supply energy and meet the nutrition requirement. Manufacturers have started targeting fitness lifestyle users, for whom the key to a high-performance lifestyle is fitness. New appealing flavors are also being introduced, enhancing the taste and maintaining the level of protein. Research is also being conducted to include natural ingredients that are less harmful.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=263

However, the biggest challenge remains for new entrants and startups, as in case of sports nutrition products high-preference is given to the branded and certified products. Hence, to remain competitive, companies are focusing on ingredients, a taste of the products, delivery channels, and other factors.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global sports nutrition market is expected to witness above average growth, registering 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2022. With the growing concern towards healthy lifestyle and fitness, not only serious athletes, but people who are focusing on weight management and mass building have also started consuming sports nutrition products or food in form of bars, powder, etc. Following are the insights on how the global sports nutrition market will perform in the next five years.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=263

5 Key Highlights on Global Sports Nutrition Market

North America is expected to be dominant in the global sports nutrition market. The market is estimated to reach close to US$ 4,000 million value by the end of 2022. Increasing participation in sports activities with the development of sports infrastructure and obesity as a significant health concern among people, the sports nutrition market in North America is expected to witness steady growth. Europe is expected to emerge as the second largest market in sports nutrition. The region is anticipated experience above average growth during 2017-2022 Powder sports nutrition products are likely to emerge as one of the highly preferred products in sports nutrition. Towards the end of 2017, powder sports nutrition products are expected to gain around two-third of the revenue share on global revenues. With the increasing prevalence of obesity and overweight, weight management is expected to be the most adapted and important approach towards a healthy lifestyle. Hence, sports nutrition will witness high adoption in weight management. Weight management as a function type in sports nutrition is estimated to reach nearly US$ 4,500 million revenue towards the end of 2022. Institutional sales is likely to emerge as one of the biggest distribution channels for sports nutrition. Towards the end of 2022, institutional sales of sports nutrition is projected to bring in nearly US$ 2,700 million revenues. Meanwhile, online stores are also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=263

Market Segments Covered in Sports Nutrition Industry Research

By Ingredient Type Plant-derived Protein Soy Protein Rice Protein Pea Protein Potato Protein Animal-derived Protein Creatine Milk Protein Whey Protein Concentrates Whey Protein Isolates Casein BCAA Blends

By Nature Organic Sports Nutrition Conventional Sports Nutrition

By Form Ready-to-Drink Sports Nutrition Products Energy & Protein Bars Sports Nutrition Powder Sports Nutrition Tablets/Capsules

By Function Energizing Products Rehydration Pre-workout Recovery Weight Management

By Flavor Regular Sports Nutrition Products Flavored Sports Nutrition Products Fruit Punch Berries Citrus Chocolate Vanilla Other Flavors

By Sales Channel B2B Sales of Sports Nutrition Products B2C Sales of Sports Nutrition Products Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Drug Stores Online Retail Stores Other Sales Channels



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Sports Nutrition Market

• Canada Sports Nutrition Market Sale

• Germany Sports Nutrition Market Production

• UK Sports Nutrition Market Industry

• France Calcium Silicate Boards Market

• Spain Sports Nutrition Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Sports Nutrition Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Sports Nutrition Market Intelligence

• India Sports Nutrition Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Sports Nutrition Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Sports Nutrition Market Scenario

• Brazil Sports Nutrition Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Sports Nutrition Market Sales Intelligence

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Sports Nutrition Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Sports Nutrition Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Sports Nutrition Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Sports Nutrition Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Sports Nutrition Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Sports Nutrition Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Sports Nutrition Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Sports Nutrition Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Sports Nutrition Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Sports Nutrition Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Sports Nutrition Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Sports Nutrition Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Sports Nutrition Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Sports Nutrition Market growth

For More Insights- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-for-security-solutions-in-bfsi-and-government-sectors-driving-biometrics-middleware-market-factmr-301265133.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: