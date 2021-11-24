Demand For Specialty Feed Acidifiers Will Emerge The Strongest, Generating An Absolute Opportunity Worth Us$ 550 Mn By 2031

The global specialty feed additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% and is estimated to reach a value pool of over US$ 14.5 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027). The increasing demand for specialty feed additives is driven by innovations in animal husbandry, disease outbreaks in livestock and newer health perspectives on animal nutrition. Specialty feed additives are playing an important role in preserving digestive health and increasing palatability of feeds. Presently, large scale investments in research & development by key players have helped manufacturers shift towards specialty feed additives from their erstwhile conventional variants, as specialty feed additives provide outstanding characteristics such as enhancement of palatability, prevention of mycotoxin deaths and ingredient preservation in food.

Key Takeaways of Specialty Feed Additives Market Study

The specialty feed additives market is mainly concentrated in Asia Pacific region due to rising demand of meat and other meat based products in this region. The region has shown massive economic dependence on agriculture and livestock and the market is expected to grow 1.4x during the forecast period

Specialty feed additives market in India, China and Japan is expected to explode due to the countries’ improving purchasing power

Acidifiers segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, poised to grow at a CAGR of 6%. Within the modern poultry farming business, acidifiers are gaining wide acceptance to cure diseases such as ascites caused by various microbial invasion

Significant investments in R&D by key players is aiding the production of specialty feed additives with higher nutrient content and acquisition of regional players mainly in Asia Pacific region

The specialty feed additives market is also facing several constraints such as increased regulations and lack of awareness of specialty feed additives for people living in remote areas

“With commercial productivity directly linked to an animal’s overall health, burgeoning applications of specialty feed additives combined with the participation of numerous additive manufacturers is going to boost the global market during the forecast period” says the Fact.MR analyst

Key Segments Covered

Feedstock Specialty Feed Binders Specialty Feed Acidifiers Specialty Feed Minerals Specialty Feed Antioxidants Specialty Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Specialty Feed Vitamins Other Specialty Feed Additives

Form Dry Specialty Feed Additives Liquid Specialty Feed Additives

Functionality Specialty Feed Additives for Palatability Enhancement Specialty Feed Additives for Mycotoxin Management Specialty Feed Additives for Preservation of Functional Ingredients Specialty Feed Additives for Other Functionalities



Crucial insights in the Specialty Feed Additives Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Specialty Feed Additives Market Basic overview of the Specialty Feed Additives Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Specialty Feed Additives Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Specialty Feed Additives Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Specialty Feed Additives Market stakeholders.

