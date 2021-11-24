A Massive Upswing Has Been Noticed In The Number Of Athletic And Sports Events Which Is Leading To High Demand Growth Of Plant Protein Ingredients

Posted on 2021-11-24 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Demand of plant protein ingredient is expected to grow exponentially and is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$3.0 Bn during forecast period 2019 – 2027. Meat-based ingredients have been a primary source of protein in developed countries for several years. However, a significant uptick in meat consumption have made their procurement complex for alternative applications such as protein ingredients. This has also imparted price pressure on meat based protein products. This has caused a veritable shift in manufacturing processes of companies to increase volume of plant based protein ingredients in their portfolio. Emerging shift towards alternative protein ingredient sources such as plant based protein is expected to decelerate growth of meat protein by half.

 For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4507

Key Takeaways of Global Plant Protein Ingredient Market

  • The surge in demand for concentrate type of plant protein ingredients accounts for more than 60% market share and is expected to indicate a rising growth curve in plant protein ingredient market during period of forecast 2019 – 2027.
  • Wheat plant protein ingredient type is a major contributor to global plant protein ingredient market and is projected to grow 1.4X over period of forecast 2019 – 2027.
  • North America and East Asia plant protein ingredient market together hold more than 3/5th market share. East Asia will grow at a higher CAGR than the global average.
  • South Asia and Oceania plant protein ingredient market to hold more than 10% market share in terms of volume and are likely to gain 178 BPS over forecast period 2019 – 2027.
  • United States spending on plant protein ingredients is 1.7X as compared to Europe’s per capita spending on plant protein ingredient which is around US$ 6. Moreover, per capita spending by these regions is projected to grow by more than 20% in next three years
  • Pea protein and soy protein are gaining traction as compared to other plant protein ingredients across the globe owing to increased applications in nutrition.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4507

Plant Protein Ingredient Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of plant protein ingredient market on the basis of product type, form, application and region.

Product Type

  • Soy Protein
  • Wheat Protein
  • Pea Protein
  • Rice Protein
  • Potato Protein
  • Others

Form

  • Isolate
  • Concentrate
  • Other Forms

Application

  • Sports Nutrition
  • Clinical Nutrition
  • Infant Nutrition
  • Bakery & Confectionary
  • Fortified Food & Beverages
  • Other Applications

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • MEA

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4507

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

  • Plant Protein Ingredient Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.
  • Plant Protein Ingredient Market Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of Plant Protein Ingredient Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.
  • Plant Protein Ingredient Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Plant Protein Ingredient Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally
  • Plant Protein Ingredient Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Plant Protein Ingredient Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Plant Protein Ingredient Market is  carefully analyzed
  • Post COVID consumer spending on Plant Protein Ingredient Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Plant Protein Ingredient Market growth.

For More Insights- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-diagnostics-market-witnessing-heightened-start-up-investments-offering-specialized-solutions-factmr-301212625.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution