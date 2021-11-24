A Massive Upswing Has Been Noticed In The Number Of Athletic And Sports Events Which Is Leading To High Demand Growth Of Plant Protein Ingredients

Demand of plant protein ingredient is expected to grow exponentially and is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$3.0 Bn during forecast period 2019 – 2027. Meat-based ingredients have been a primary source of protein in developed countries for several years. However, a significant uptick in meat consumption have made their procurement complex for alternative applications such as protein ingredients. This has also imparted price pressure on meat based protein products. This has caused a veritable shift in manufacturing processes of companies to increase volume of plant based protein ingredients in their portfolio. Emerging shift towards alternative protein ingredient sources such as plant based protein is expected to decelerate growth of meat protein by half.

Key Takeaways of Global Plant Protein Ingredient Market

The surge in demand for concentrate type of plant protein ingredients accounts for more than 60% market share and is expected to indicate a rising growth curve in plant protein ingredient market during period of forecast 2019 – 2027.

Wheat plant protein ingredient type is a major contributor to global plant protein ingredient market and is projected to grow 1.4X over period of forecast 2019 – 2027.

North America and East Asia plant protein ingredient market together hold more than 3/5th market share. East Asia will grow at a higher CAGR than the global average.

South Asia and Oceania plant protein ingredient market to hold more than 10% market share in terms of volume and are likely to gain 178 BPS over forecast period 2019 – 2027.

United States spending on plant protein ingredients is 1.7X as compared to Europe’s per capita spending on plant protein ingredient which is around US$ 6. Moreover, per capita spending by these regions is projected to grow by more than 20% in next three years

Pea protein and soy protein are gaining traction as compared to other plant protein ingredients across the globe owing to increased applications in nutrition.

Plant Protein Ingredient Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of plant protein ingredient market on the basis of product type, form, application and region.

Product Type

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Rice Protein

Potato Protein

Others

Form

Isolate

Concentrate

Other Forms

Application

Sports Nutrition

Clinical Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Bakery & Confectionary

Fortified Food & Beverages

Other Applications

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Plant Protein Ingredient Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Plant Protein Ingredient Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Plant Protein Ingredient Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Plant Protein Ingredient Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Plant Protein Ingredient Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Plant Protein Ingredient Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Plant Protein Ingredient Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Plant Protein Ingredient Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Plant Protein Ingredient Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Plant Protein Ingredient Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Plant Protein Ingredient Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Plant Protein Ingredient Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Plant Protein Ingredient Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Plant Protein Ingredient Market growth.

