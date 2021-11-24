Opportunities for New Market Entrants in Dairy Ingredients Market

The report “Dairy Ingredients Market by Type (Proteins, Milk Powder, Milk Fat Concentrate, Lactose & Its Derivatives), Application (Infant Formulas, Sports Nutrition, Dairy Products), Livestock, Form, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarket, The global dairy ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 53.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of USD 81.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Rise in consumption of ready-to-eat and functional foods, complemented by the versatile application of dairy ingredients, and increased consumer awareness on healthy eating among consumers, have been driving the global dairy ingredients market.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=974

The dry form segment is estimated to account for a larger market share among the different forms of the dairy ingredients, in terms of value, in 2019

The dry form of all types of dairy ingredients is preferred by food manufacturers, owing to the ease in transportation in comparison to the liquid form. Even the cold storage cost for the dry form is lesser, which further reduces the final cost of the product. Dried format of dairy ingredients also has a longer shelf life and is easy to handle, thereby increasing the demand for dry ingredients among the manufacturers.

By livestock, the cows segment is projected to dominate the dairy ingredients market during the forecast period.

By livestock, the cows segment is projected to account for a larger share in the dairy ingredients market during the forecast period. This is due to the large population of cows, globally, which leads to increased milk production. The other livestock-based dairy ingredients are highly region-specific, and hence, the market is limited globally. Also, the extraction of dairy ingredients from cow milk is comparatively easier and cheaper than from other sources.

By application, the bakery & confectionery segment is projected to dominate the dairy ingredients market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the bakery & confectionery segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019. This dominance is the result of the multiple applications of dairy ingredients in the bakery industry. Milk powders are primarily used in the bakery industry, as they offer many textural and functional properties due to which they are used as a milk substitute. Also, because of the increased shelf life of these products, along with less shelf space requirements, they are majorly preferred over fresh milk by many bakery products manufacturers .

The increasing demand for dairy ingredients in Asia Pacific is driving the growth of the dairy ingredients market.

The rise in the population and inclination toward the healthy lifestyle among the people in Asia Pacific have created the demand for functional and fortified foods in the region. Also, development in the economies and increase in disposable income have led the consumers to invest in health-related products and services. These factors have been driving the dairy ingredients market in the region.

Download PDF brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=974

Key Market Players

Key players in this market include FrieslandCampina (The Netherlands), Groupe Lactalis (France), Arla Foods (Denmark), Saputo (Canada), Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand), Dairy Farmers of America (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Ornua (Ireland), AMCO Proteins (US), Prolactal (Austria), Valio (Finland), Glanbia (Ireland), Hoogwegt Group (The Netherlands), Batory Foods (USA), Ingredia SA (France), Agropur (Canada), and Euroserum (France). Major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through new product launches, expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.