PARD INDIA–NGO in India Charity events|Pragathi Association for Rural Development

Andhra Pradesh, India, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Pard India is an NGO in India that has devoted 10 years towards taking care of nutritious suppers and Education to younger students considering in Government and Government-helped schools, call us +91 9639635858

Pard India Financial/Annual reports are to the strictest proportions of transparency and responsibility to safeguard the trust and confidence of the public in the NGO. know more visit our website.

Pard India Policy is the fund amount that will be utilized as per donor choice. We assure you all the donation amounts will be fully transparent and accountable for your donated amount. donate now.