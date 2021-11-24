Decorative Laminates Market by Raw Material, Type, Application, End-Use Sector, and Region – Global Forecast Till 2021

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global size of the Decorative Laminates Market is estimated to reach USD 7.97 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2016 and 2021. The main objective of the study is to define, describe, and forecast the decorative laminates market on the basis of raw material, type, application, end-use sector, and region. The report includes a detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, restraints, and industry specific challenges) influencing the growth of the market. The report strategically analyzes the market segments with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and contribution to the total market. The report includes analysis of the decorative laminates market on the basis of raw material (plastic resins, overlays, adhesives, and wood substrates), type (general purpose, post forming, special products, and backer), application (cabinets, furniture, flooring, tabletop, countertop, and wall panels), end-use sector (residential, non-residential, and transportation), and by region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America). The market size of decorative laminates has been estimated, in terms value. The base year considered for the study is 2015 while the forecast period is between 2016 and 2021. The decorative laminates market is driven by its low maintenance and installation cost coupled with the increasing growth of the construction industry.

Both, top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the size of the global decorative laminates market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. extensive secondary sources, directories, and databases such as hoovers, bloomberg, chemical weekly, factiva, composite panel association (CPA), world bank, securities and exchange commission (SEC), and other government and private websites are involved to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the decorative laminates market.

Some of the major market players active in the global decorative laminates market include Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand), Omnova Solutions Incorporation (U.S.), Greenlam Industries Limited (India), Merino Group (India), Wilsonart International Inc. (U.S.), Abet Laminati S.p.A. (Italy), Archidply Industries Limited (India), FunderMax Gmbh (Austria), Panolam Industries International, Inc. (U.S.), and Stylam Industries Limited (India).

Key Target Audience:

Manufacturers of Decorative Laminates Material

Architects

Interior Designer

Carpenters

Building Contractors

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Decorative laminates

Regional Manufacturers’ Associations and General Decorative Laminates Associations

Government and Regional Agencies, and Research Organizations

Investment Research Firms

“The study answers several questions for the stakeholders, primarily which market segments to focus on in the next two-to-five years for prioritizing efforts and investments.”

