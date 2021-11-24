Key Factors Expected To Fuel Demand For Embroidery Machinery Over The Coming Years

Advancements in the manufacturing of embroidery machinery by providing multiple needles, larger hoop sizes, and throat width machines are some vital factors contributing to market growth. Further, escalating growth of the textile industry, with the industry being surplus in its trade, globally, is poised to provide gains to embroidery machinery manufacturers. Focus of market behemoths has now shifted on providing embroidery machinery equipped with latest technology such as inbuilt Wi-Fi and multiple needle machinery. COVID-19 posited a downfall with the market observing a sharp fall in revenue in 2020. However, sales are expected to pick up and growth over the long-term forecast period will be steady.

As per Fact.MR, the global embroidery machinery market is expected to progress at a steady CAGR of around 5% over the next ten years, i.e. 2021-2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global embroidery machinery market is anticipated to add 1.6X by 2031.

Computerized embroidery machines are expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

East Asia is the consummate market with a gargantuan value of US$ 461 Mn in 2020, and is expected to inflate at a lively CAGR of 5.5% through 2031.

2-7 multi needle embroidery machinery is opined to manifest at a spry growth rate of 6% CAGR, while single needle machines are projected to add 1.5X times value over the forecast period.

By speed, sales of above 1200 SPM machines are expected to balloon at the fastest pace of close to 6%, owing to large demand from the commercial industry to produce mass embroideries in less time.

By end-use industry, the commercial industry is poised to bestow prodigious opportunity for embroidery machinery manufacturers, owing to increasing use of these machines by large-scale embroideries.

Due to COVID-19, the market witnessed a growth rate of -3.4% in 2020, with things picking up in 2021, and the expected growth rate at over 4%.

The market in China and Japan is expected to expand at over 5% CAGR each, while that in India at close to 7% CAGR through 2031.

Key Market Segments Covered

Machine Type

Cornely Hand-Guided Embroidery Machines

Free Motion Embroidery Machines

Computerized Embroidery Machines Single-head Multi-head Schiffli



Needle Type

Single Needle Embroidery Machinery

Multi Needle Embroidery Machinery 2–7 Needles 7–11 Needles 11–16 Needles Above 16 Needles



Working Area

Below 20 Sq. Inches

20 – 40 Sq. Inches

40 – 60 Sq. Inches

60 – 80 Sq. Inches

80 – 100 Sq. Inches

Above 100 Sq. Inches

Speed (Stitching Per Minute)

Below 400

400 – 800

800 – 1200

Above 1200

End-use Industry

Embroidery Machinery for Domestic Use

Embroidery Machinery for Commercial Use

Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Embroidery Machinery Market

• Canada Embroidery Machinery Market Sale

• Germany Embroidery Machinery Market Production

• UK Embroidery Machinery Market Industry

• France Calcium Silicate Boards Market

• Spain Embroidery Machinery Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Embroidery Machinery Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Embroidery Machinery Market Intelligence

• India Embroidery Machinery Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Embroidery Machinery Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Embroidery Machinery Market Scenario

• Brazil Embroidery Machinery Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Embroidery Machinery Market Sales Intelligence

