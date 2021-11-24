Increasing Industrialization Is Presumed To Provide Lucrative Avenue For The Demand Of Rotary Drying In Petrochemical, Cement, Paper, And Mining Industries During The Forecast Period 2021-2031

According to a new Fact.MR report, global sales of rotary dryers were close to 390 units in 2018, and are estimated to log a 3% Y-o-Y growth in 2019. A plethora of aspects influence the rotary dryers industry, ranging from efforts of players to develop products with greater thermal efficiency through recycling of exhaust gases, to growing demand from process industries where reliability and lower sensitiveness to fluctuations in product size are key imperatives.

The report opines that continuous rotary dryers will remain preferred among end users, with sales in 2018 estimated at approximately 270 units. Elimination of consecutive drying requirements per material load, involved in batch drying processes, and relevant operational cost, have advocated the adoption of continuous rotary dryers among industries. Additionally, advances in continuous rotary dryers such as integration of multiple functions, which range from granulation and coating, to cleaning and classifying, have been favoring the popularity and sales of continuous rotary dryers in recent years.

According to the report, although the drying technologies have been an essential requirement in the manufacturing processes, the industry is closing in on its maturity in terms of application. However, the proliferation of the medical marijuana industry has been paving opportunities for the manufacturers of industrial dryers, which in turn has rubbed off on the development and adoption of rotary dryers to a significant extent. As the demand for industrial hemp drying equipment continues to surge, the rotary dryers industry will continue to witness a sustained growth.

APAC Leads the Way in Rotary Dryers Landscape

The study finds that APAC continues to spearhead the rotary dryers industry in terms of unit sales, accounting for over 30% sales. Significant growth in the food & beverage industry, backed by rising demand for packaged & processed food in the developing nations, have underpinned the demand for rotary dryers in the region. The regional players are currently focusing on enhancing key attributes of the rotary dryers such as improved flow conditions, and better mixing of materials, in a bid to ensure greater drying speed.

Market Segments Covered in Rotary Dryer Industry Research

By Dryer Type Batch Rotary Dryers Continuous Rotary Dryers

By Drum Design Single-shell Rotary Dryers Multi-shell Rotary Dryers Double-shell Rotary Dryers Triple-shell Rotary Dryers

By Drum Diameter Up to 1.5 M Rotary Dryers 1.5-3 M Rotary Dryers 3-6 M Rotary Dryers Above 6 M Rotary Dryers

By Drum Length Up to 15 m Rotary Dryers 15-30 m Rotary Dryers 30-50 m Rotary Dryers Above 50 m Rotary Dryers

By Capacity Up to 10 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 10-50 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 50-100 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 100-250 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 250-500 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers Above 500 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers

By Drive Type Chain & Sprocket Drive Gear & Pinion Drive Friction Drive Direct Drive

By Heating Type Direct Heated Counter Current (Counter Flow) Co-Current Flow (Parallel Flow) Indirect Heat

By Heating Source Fuel Oil Natural Gas/Propane Waste Heat Biogas Electricity

By Application Aggregates Agricultural By-products Animal Feeds Biomass Chemicals Fertilizers Minerals & Ores Plastic and Polymers Salts & Sugars Waste & Sewage Sludge Others

By Material Steel Rotary Dryers Carbon Steel Stainless Steel Abrasion Resistant (AR) Steel Specialist Alloy Rotary Dryers



