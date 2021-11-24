Light Towers Market Sale Is Expected To Surpass A CAGR Of 5% In The Forecast Period 2021-2031

Light tower sales are likely to surpass 191 thousand units in 2019, up from 183 thousand units in 2018, driven by demand for high-quality industrial lighting systems continues to influence the growth of light towers market. These insights are as per the latest Fact.MR report projects an optimistic scenario for light towers market in the future.

“Resurgency in construction activity is providing the much-needed fillip to light tower sales. With the need of retaining productivity amid poor lighting conditions, light towers are being increasingly deployed across multiple outdoor construction sites”, Senior Analyst, Fact.MR

Growing Applications in Mining Sector Foster Growth

According to Fact.MR’s study, healthy recovery of mining activities has worked in favor of the growth of light towers market. According to the United States Census Bureau, mining witnessed one of the highest absolute increases in terms of capital investments, i.e. 75.9 percent from 2006 to 2015. Post a remarkable downfall during first half of the decade, the resurgency in mining sector has worked out in the favor of light tower manufacturers.

As per the Fact.MR study, demand for diesel light towers will reach 105 thousand units in 2019 and is not foreseen to slow down in the future. Rising popularity of diesel-based light towers can be accredited to minimum maintenance requirements, better fuel accessibility, enhanced performance consistency, and superlative storage capacity. Battery and solar light towers will remain the second and third lucrative categories in terms of sales.

The report opines that LED light towers will outsell the halide variants in 2019. The trend toward light-emitting diode (LED) lamps is more evident than ever in the light of cost-effectiveness and enhanced illumination quality as compared to that of traditional metal-halide lighting. Being nearly twice as fuel-efficient as the halide variants, LED light towers have been identified to register the fastest Y-O-Y growth in 2019.

Construction remains the largest end use industry in the light towers market, driven by the large-scale deployment of light towers to ensure utmost productivity and workers’ safety during poor lighting conditions. Oil and gas industry trails the former in terms of demand for light towers as a result of soaring investments.

Key Segments Covered

Lamp Halides LEDs

Power Source Battery Powered Light Towers Diesel Powered Light Towers Solar Powered Light Towers

End Use Industry Light Towers for Construction Light Towers for Mining Light Towers for Oil & Gas Light Towers for Commercial & Other End Use Industries



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Light Tower Market

• Canada Light Tower Market Sale

• Germany Light Tower Market Production

• UK Light Tower Market Industry

• Spain Light Tower Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Light Tower Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Light Tower Market Intelligence

• India Light Tower Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Light Tower Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Light Tower Market Scenario

• Brazil Light Tower Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Light Tower Market Sales Intelligence

Crucial insights in the Light Tower Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Light Tower Market Basic overview of the Light Tower Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Light Tower Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Light Tower Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Light Tower Market stakeholders.

