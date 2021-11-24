Wide Area Network Optimization (WAN) Market Share, Size, Statistics, Growth, Opportunity Analysis 2025

The Wide Area Network optimization market size is projected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 1.4 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the WAN optimization market include the rising need to ensure the quality of user experience and productivity, growing number of data centers and branch offices, and increasing cloud-based WAN optimization solutions.

The key market players profiled in this report Cisco (US), Riverbed (US), Citrix (US), Infovista (UK), Silver Peak (US), Array Networks (US), Aryaka (US), Circadence (US), Fat Pipe (US), Nuage Networks(US), Oracle (US), Huawei(China), Wanos (South Africa), Equinix (US), Exinda (US), F5 (US), Aruba (US), and VMware(US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, including partnerships and new service launches, to expand their presence in the WAN optimization market and increase their customer base.

Cisco offers the infrastructure platform product category that represents core networking offerings related to switching, routing, wireless, and data centers. The routing portfolio of the company contains SD-WAN. In 2018, Cisco introduced the principles of Cisco DNA for the routing portfolio and secure SD-WAN. Cisco’s SD-WAN offers WAN optimization capabilities to optimize network and application performance. Cisco’s Wide Area Application Services (WAAS) offers advanced WAN optimization and application acceleration to deliver high-quality digital experiences. The company is applying the latest technologies, such as machine learning and advanced analytics, to operate and enhance network capabilities.

Riverbed offers a WAN optimization solution for accelerated delivery of any application across Hybrid WAN. This solution enhances visibility into application and network performance, and end user experience. It offers various features, including accelerated performance, complete IT control, data protection, and problem resolution. It also offers various products related to WAN optimization. These products include SteelHead CX, SteelHead SD, SteelHead SaaS, SteelHead Mobile, SteelHead Interceptor, and SteelCentral Controller for SteelHead.

