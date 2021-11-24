Non-Oncology Diseases to Represent $1.60 billion Opportunities in Epigenetics Market

Illinois, United States, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new market research report “Epigenetics Market by Product (Kit, Enzymes, Reagent, NGS, Mass Spectrometer, PCR, Bioinformatics), Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Immunology), Technology (DNA Methylation, Histone Modification), End User (Academic, CRO) – Global Forecast to 2022“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 1,605.7 million by 2022 from an estimated USD 854.0 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Kits Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Global Market, by Product

On the basis of product, the kits segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Epigenetics Market in 2016. This can be attributed to the fact that a large number of kits are used in various epigenetic techniques. The rising prevalence of a number of diseases, increasing R&D spending, and increased government funding for life science research are the other factors expected to support market growth.

Among the Application Segments, Oncology Dominated the Global Epigenetics Market in 2016

Based on application, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer and the increasing number of research-related activities.

DNA Methylation Segment Dominated the Epigenetics Market, by Technology in 2016

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into DNA methylation, histone modifications, and other technologies (includes non-coding RNA and chromatin remodeling). The DNA methylation segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer and the ability of this technique to study different types of cancer with quality outcomes.

North America Dominated the Global Epigenetics Market in 2016

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, followed by Europe. Increase in epigenetics research activities, favorable government funding initiatives, high R&D expenditure, rising incidence of various diseases, and the presence of key players in the region are the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

The major players in the Global Epigenetics Market are Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Diagenode (Belgium), QIAGEN (US), Merck Millipore (US), Abcam (UK), Active Motif (US), New England Biolabs (US), Agilent (US), Zymo Research (US), PerkinElmer (US), and Bio-Rad (US).

Study Coverage

This report describes and studies the Epigenetics Market on the basis of product, application, technology, end user, and region. It provides detailed information regarding factors influencing the growth of this market. The report includes in-depth competitive analysis and the product matrix of the prominent players along with their company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, and key business strategies.

