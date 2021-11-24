Innovana Adds XHAREit To Its Suite Of Applications

Jaipur, India, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Innovana, a leading software company on Wednesday launched a pioneer sharing tool- XHAREit. This newly released app is developed keeping in mind the easy and speedy sharing needs of users.

Innovana has always focused on the development of new genres and ideas. After building a satisfied userbase in its applications like Tarot Life, FlashScan and Android Phone Cleaner, it is all set to enter a new arena with the launch of this intelligent sharing tool.

Using this software, users will be able to effortlessly share apps, videos, pictures, or any type of file from one Android smartphone to another. Its Send/Receive feature can transfer all types of files within seconds.

Innovana is geared towards making it easy and secure to share personal data, hence, it has used QR code technology in the XHAREit application. Additionally, the intuitive design of this application can sort files as per their type and let you share them in a single tap. Through this application, users will be able to share even the largest files without using an internet connection.

“When we built the Xhareit file transfer app, we wanted to make it easier for Android users like you to share data securely. It will prove to be highly useful for Android users as it can share any type of file online as well as offline. We are proud to have built an easy-to-use, free software that lets our Android users share even the bulkiest files in seconds. With the launch of the XHAREit file transfer app on the Google Play Store, we aim to provide our Android customers an easier, secure, faster, and better sharing experience, online as well as offline,” said Mr. Chandan Garg, Chairman & MD of Innovana Group.

You can get more information about XHAREit app here :

https://www.xhareit.com/



XSHAREit is free to download and is now available on Google Play Store – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sharefiles.shareapps.filetransfer.shareit

