Application Delivery Controller Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2024

The Application Delivery Controller Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The application delivery controller market accounted for USD 2,740.4 million in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.34 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 5%. The technological advancements increasing the overall data center traffic volume due to the increased number of internet subscribers and the need for advanced application services act as the key market driver of application delivery controller. The ADC is designed to meet technical requirements by providing availability, scalability, better performance to keep the applications and servers running in their most efficient time limit. The percentage share of global data center traffic by equipment type cloud will increase from 59.5 to 77.4 and hence increasing the ADC demand over the forecasting period.

The first generation ADC’s offering simple acceleration and load balancing are being replaced by advancing applications such as compression, cache, connection multiplexing, SSL offload and content switching along with load balancing that optimizes and secures business critical application flows. ADC are also heavily relied upon for their monitoring capabilities they can check a servers health and efficiency. If the monitoring indicates that a particular server is experiencing any problem, it will direct to an alternate server avoiding a potential disruption.

High bandwidth usage also acts as a driving factor for ADC. Due to the availability of internet in every corner, consumers tend to use more web services which leads to problems such as latency, incorrect PC configuration, Packet loss, audio streaming, large downloads and unauthorized usage of network. Communication service providers need to rapidly deploy innovative and revenue generating services that demand a highly efficient network infrastructure that reliably supports high capacity and offers high availability, defends against security threats reducing latency and providing superior experience to the users. In order to satisfy all their needs mobile service providers

Increasing demand for security applications to prevent malicious attacks and malware like SQL injection and cross-site scripting through the web to the devices is expected to drive the ADC deployment in security applications. The rising popularity of ADC in consolidated data center and cloud computing in which, as the application demand fluctuates the customer should scale the capacity up and down to control the application flows.

