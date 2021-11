Cancer Diagnostics Market worth $26.6 billion – Growth Factors Analysis And Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

MarketsandMarkets Research Report’s View on Revenue Impact?

The Global Cancer Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 17.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2021 to 2026.

Factors Responsible for Growth and Recent Developments?

The number of private diagnostic centers is increasing across the globe as there is a rising demand for diagnostic imaging procedures and a growing burden on public hospitals due to the limited number of imaging modalities at their disposal. In January 2021, FUJIFILM Corporation opened NURA, a medical screening center focusing on cancer screening in Bangalore, India. This medical screening center is operated by FUJIFILM DKH LLP (FUJIFILM DKH) and Dr. Kutty’s Healthcare (DKH). FUJIFILM DKH LLP (FUJIFILM DKH) is a joint venture of FUJIFILM and Dr. Kutty’s Healthcare (DKH), which runs hospitals and screening centers in India and the Middle East.

Recent Developments in cancer diagnostics market:

– In 2020, GE Healthcate entered into partnership with GenesisCare to improve patient outcomes for the two biggest health burdens globally, cancer and heart disease. GE Healthcare will provide CT, MRI, PET/CT, SPECT, digital mammography, and ultrasound equipment to GenesisCare’s 440+ cancer and cardiovascular disease treatment centers across Australia, the US, the UK, and Spain

– In 2020, Roche Diagnostics entered into partnership with Illumina to provide broad access to clinical oncology next-generation sequencing

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

The major players in the cancer diagnostics market are Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US.), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Aglient Technologies (US) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) etc.

GE Healthcare (US) held the leading position in the cancer diagnostics market (Imaging Based products) in 2021. GE Healthcare offers an exhaustive product portfolio consisting of various cancer diagnostics products. The company believes in both organic and inorganic growth for enhancing its market position such product launches, and partnership. For instance, in 2020, GE Healthcare entered into partnership with GenesisCare to improve patient outcomes for the two biggest health burdens globally, cancer and heart disease. GE Healthcare will provide CT, MRI, PET/CT, SPECT, digital mammography, and ultrasound equipment to GenesisCare’s 440+ cancer and cardiovascular disease treatment centers across Australia, the US, the UK, and Spain.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed?

The cancer diagnostics market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidences of cancer, growing awareness early diagnosis and technological advancement.

Industry Segmentation:

The IVD testing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on the technology, the cancer diagnostics market is segmented into IVD testing, imaging based technique and biopsy technique. The IVD testing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The increasing incidence of cancer and technological advancement are major driving factors for this market.

Hospitals are the largest end-users of the cancer diagnostics market

Based on end-users, segmented into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to the rising number of in-house diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, growing awareness regarding early diagnosis, and the availability of reimbursements.

