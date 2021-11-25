How much does it cost to install CCTV Cameras Installations at Home?

Houston, TX, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — It has become important to upgrade your residence with an advanced security setup to enhance the overall security and safety of your loved ones. Regardless of the house’s size and area where you live, it’s important that you have complete control over the security. CCTV cameras installations not only add up to the security but also give you peace of mind.

There is one common question that many people have, which is — how much does it cost to install CCTV cameras at home? The answer is wide and depends on your requirements. However, to have an overview of pricing, this post will be helpful.

Average CCTV installation at home costs?

The cost varies depending on the various factors such as the number of cameras required, method, and type of protection you need in terms of basic functionalities and features. In addition, the cost also varies from the area where you want to install these cameras.

A bigger home or business means more money needs to be spent on equipment, installation, wiring, cables, and other accessories. On average, a single CCTV camera will cost you anywhere between $450 to $1,000 depending on its features.

The cost of basic installations of one camera is $150 to $300, which includes initial tests for signal strength and picture quality. A simple installation does not include any wiring or networking costs, though additional charges might be applied depending on the type of connection you need for your cameras.

