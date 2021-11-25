SinoCorrugated South 2022 to be part of the WEPACK event for Packaging Industry Updates

Shenzhen, China, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — The recent increased focus on environmental protection and policy advancements, such as ‘waste bans’ and ‘plastic bans’, accelerated the green transformation in the packaging industry. In addition, increased use of e-commerce platforms and exponential increase in national and personal consumption asked for higher user requirements towards the quality of corrugated boxes, printing refinements, and personalized box designs.

As a result, WEPACK (World Expo of Packaging Industry) is continuing its efforts to cover the entire packaging industry chain and research better modern and environmental ways to expand the market. On April 7-9, 2022, WEPACK will hold a 9-in-1 mega show to provide visitors with a panoramic view of the current industry advancements. It will be held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

Comprehensive Exhibitions

WEPACK has assimilated another member at the 2021 packaging series exhibitions. Now, it covers nine themed exhibitions, including SinoCorrugated South 2022, SinoFoldingCarton 2022, China Packaging Container Expo 2022, SinoPaper South, SinoFlexPack South 2022, DPrint South 2022, Intralogistics and Process Management Expo 2022, Asia Cold Storage & Refrigeration Warehouse Construction and Operation Exhibition (CSRW) 2022, and Food Pack & Tech 2022. The exhibition scale has been continuing its expansion and its exhibit categories are constantly enriched.

Intelligent Matching and Targeted Connections

The visitors of WEPACK includes not only a large number of corrugated box manufacturers and packaging factories, but also many well-known brand owners, as well as industry connection resources brought by various associations and media. By participating in the exhibition, exhibitors can directly contact new potential buyers with final purchase decision-making rights, understand the market demand, and quickly respond to seize the opportunity. While meeting the purchase demand and broadening sources of revenue while cutting expenditure, visitors can connect with more peers to expand new business areas.

20 Years of Exhibition

SinoCorrugated South 2022, being the largest entity with a long history of exhibitions, focuses on various equipment and solutions such as corrugating and ancillary equipment, converting and ancillary equipment, plant facility equipment, corrugated box production management and processing software with detailed segmentation in each category—basically including all aspects of cardboard, corrugated production and reflecting the depth and specialization of the exhibition.

With over 20 years of exhibition experience, SinoCorrugated South 2022 collaborates with other eight shows to present details of the state-of-the-art equipment and technology in all links of the industrial chain from production and processing to supply.

The 9-in-1 mega show will stretch over the whole packaging industry chain and WEPACK will build a solid platform for communication and commerce and trade so as to propel the collaborative development of global packaging enterprises. This is the 2022 mega-event of the global packaging industry chain that one could never miss.

