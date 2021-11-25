Vidhikarya Legal Services Has Successfully Completed 5 Years of Service

Kolkata, India, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — Vidhikarya Legal Services is an India-based Law firm, which provides legal services to clients across the country. Initially they started as legal tech company in the year 2016 and in September 2021, it has converted itself into a full-fledged law firm. Recently, they have completed their five years of existence successfully and now it is a well-established law firm in India.

Being a law firm, they provide legal services to clients through their partner lawyers covering different areas of law, which include: civil, criminal, family, corporate laws, etc. Vidhikarya Law Firm operates from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Pune, Nagpur, Ahmadabad, Vadodara, Goa, and Allahabad. It aims to offer quality legal services to people with ease. They are also planning to expand their services in every city of the country.

The aim of the team Vidhikarya is to help individuals and organizations get their legal work done cost-effectively and efficiently. They’ll understand the need of their clients as well as the criticality of their legal matters. It has established itself so that the clients’ issues or cases are kept at a pedestal that garners the importance and dedication from its Advocates. We all understand that legal work or any legal matter is a bit complex and tedious, and we all would like to focus on other aspects of our life and business rather than on legal matters. At the same time, legal matters are of utmost importance that cannot be left unattended.

They always try to rise to the situation to provide the much-needed legal support and services to the common people of India. If you want to know more about them, you can browse their website, https://www.vidhikarya.com/ !

About the Law firm:

Vidhikarya Legal Services LLP is a renowned law firm that offers legal services in most of the cities in India. All categories of work under the Legal domain are covered in Vidhikarya. It has offices in multiple cities and has Partners from across the country, which brings in varied experience in multiple domains of the law.